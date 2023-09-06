Xiaomi Watch S3 is reportedly in the works as the successor to last year's Xiaomi Watch S2 model. The purported smartwatch is expected to make its debut in the coming months. While Xiaomi is yet to confirm any details about the device, its specifications and features were recently leaked online. The wearable is tipped to feature a larger display and battery than its predecessor. The Xiaomi Watch S2 which was launched last year supports over 100 sports modes and is also equipped with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor and a heart rate tracker.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the key specifications of the purported Xiaomi Watch S3. The watch is said to sport a large OLED display. It could pack a 520mAh battery and support 4G connectivity. Additionally, the tipster also said that the upcoming smartwatch will feature various sports modes and will be equipped with a blood oxygen sensor as well as a heart rate monitor.

Furthermore, the upcoming Xiaomi Watch S3 is tipped to come with support for voice calling. It is speculated to debut alongside the rumoured Xiaomi 14 series later this year, but there's no word from the company on plans to launch its next flagship smartphone series.

The Xiaomi Watch S2 was launched last year in December alongside the Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones. It sports a circular dial and is available in 1.43-inch and 1.32-inch screen sizes. The smartwatch has an AMOLED display offering a resolution of 466 × 466 pixels. Xiaomi Watch S2 features over 100 sports modes including walking, cycling, and hiking.

Last year's Xiaomi Watch S2 also features a heart rate tracker, SpO2 monitor, menstrual cycle tracker, and sleep monitoring. The wearable supports Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. Other features include alarms, reminders, a stopwatch, and message notifications. The Xiaomi Watch S2 also allows users to answer and reject phone calls directly from the watch. It comes with an inbuilt microphone and speaker.

