Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to launch alongside the Mix Fold 4, becoming the company's first clamshell foldable smartphone. The Chinese phone manufacturing company recently launched the Mix Fold 3, but is yet to officially announce a Flip model. Now, the Xiaomi Mix Flip has reportedly been spotted on the IMEI database hinting at its imminent launch. Design renders of the purported Xiaomi clamshell foldable phone were also previously leaked. The phone is expected to be a notable competitor to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

An ITHome report spotted the Xiaomi Mix Flip on the IMEI database with the model number 2311BPN23C. In the screengrab shared on the Korean tech news website, the Mix Flip moniker seems to have been confirmed, which was also tipped previously.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is said to be very thin and light, compared to other contemporary clamshell models. Notably, the Mix Fold 3 is tipped to be slimmer than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5.

An earlier GSMChina report suggested the possible design renders of the Xiaomi Mix Flip, that the publication claimed to have drawn up based on certain factory leaks. The purported handset is said to feature a triple rear camera unit, with the third camera offering 3x zooming capacities. A front camera is seen with a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the primary display.

Like most flagship phones expected to launch in 2024, the Xiaomi Mix Flip is said to be powered by a yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is expected to be a strong competitor to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is equipped with two 12-megapixel rear camera sensors and a 10-megapixel front camera sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.