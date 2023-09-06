Technology News

Xiaomi Mix Flip Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database, Tipped to Sport Triple Rear Cameras

Xiaomi Mix Flip could be powered by a yet-unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2023 17:53 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Xiaomi Mix Flip could compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip may launch globally after its China release
  • The flip model may launch alongside the Mix Fold 4
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip will be the company's first clamshell foldable

Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to launch alongside the Mix Fold 4, becoming the company's first clamshell foldable smartphone. The Chinese phone manufacturing company recently launched the Mix Fold 3, but is yet to officially announce a Flip model. Now, the Xiaomi Mix Flip has reportedly been spotted on the IMEI database hinting at its imminent launch. Design renders of the purported Xiaomi clamshell foldable phone were also previously leaked. The phone is expected to be a notable competitor to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

An ITHome report spotted the Xiaomi Mix Flip on the IMEI database with the model number 2311BPN23C. In the screengrab shared on the Korean tech news website, the Mix Flip moniker seems to have been confirmed, which was also tipped previously.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is said to be very thin and light, compared to other contemporary clamshell models. Notably, the Mix Fold 3 is tipped to be slimmer than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5.

An earlier GSMChina report suggested the possible design renders of the Xiaomi Mix Flip, that the publication claimed to have drawn up based on certain factory leaks. The purported handset is said to feature a triple rear camera unit, with the third camera offering 3x zooming capacities. A front camera is seen with a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the primary display.

Like most flagship phones expected to launch in 2024, the Xiaomi Mix Flip is said to be powered by a yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is expected to be a strong competitor to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is equipped with two 12-megapixel rear camera sensors and a 10-megapixel front camera sensor.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi Mix Flip specifications, Xiaomi Mix Flip launch, Xiaomi Mix Flip design renders, Xiaomi
