Technology News

Apple to Launch Affordable MacBook to Challenge Chromebook Range: Report

Apple's affordable MacBook lineup is expected to come with the usual metal casing.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2023 19:09 IST
Apple to Launch Affordable MacBook to Challenge Chromebook Range: Report

M1-powered MacBook Air 13-inch is the cheapest laptop from Apple now

Highlights
  • New MacBooks could be made of different materials than MacBook Pro lines
  • New MacBooks could use a metal casing
  • Apple is yet to reveal plans to unveil affordable MacBook models

Apple's MacBook Air 15 with a starting price of Rs. 1,34,900 was launched during the company's WWDC 2023 event in June this year. As the competition in the affordable PC market grows hot with Google's Chromebooks and multiple entry-level Windows laptops, Apple is believed to be gearing up to rival this segment. As per a new report, the Cupertino giant is developing low-cost MacBook models to compete with the likes of Chromebook models in the education sector. The rumoured MacBook series is expected to go official as early as the second half of next year.

A report by DigiTimes citing industry sources claims that Apple is developing a low-cost MacBook series to compete with Chromebook models in the education sector that could be released as early as the second half of 2024. The alleged MacBook lineup is expected to come with the usual metal casing. However, the upcoming models could be different from the ongoing MacBook Air and MacBook Pro by incorporating less expensive materials and components to lower the price.

Currently, Windows laptops and Chromebooks are quite popular among students and in the education sector. As per the report, more than 13.9 million Chromebooks were shipped in 2019 and over 30.4 million units were shipped in 2020. In 2021, more than 33.5 million Chromebooks were shipped. Apple might be targeting the Chromebook market and is expected to keep the price of upcoming MacBook laptops under $1,000 (roughly Rs. 80,000).

However, Apple is yet to reveal plans to unveil affordable MacBook models. Therefore, this information should be considered with a grain of salt.

Right now, the M1-powered MacBook Air 13-inch is the cheapest laptop from Apple. It is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 99,900 in India.

The MacBook Air M1 has a 13.3-inch IPS Retina display with a 1,600x2,560 pixels resolution. Powered by the Apple M1 chip, the laptop packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of onboard storage. It is equipped with an HD FaceTime camera and a Touch ID sensor. It includes stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos as well.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Familiar design
  • P3 colour gamut display
  • Excellent performance
  • Runs cool and quiet
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution webcam
Read detailed Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M1
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.29 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, MacBook Air 15, MacBook Air 13, Apple MacBook Air, Apple MacBook
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Starfield, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, and More: New Games on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X in September
Xiaomi Watch S3 Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut, Might Feature OLED Display and 4G Connectivity: Details

Related Stories

Apple to Launch Affordable MacBook to Challenge Chromebook Range: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Be Delayed by Four Weeks Due to This Reason
  2. Moto G54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Oppo A38 With 6.56-Inch HD+ Display Silently Debuts: See Details
  4. Honor 90 5G India Price Range, Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  5. Android 14 Could Debut Alongside Google's Pixel 8 Series on This Date
  6. GoPro Hero 12 Black With 5.3K HDR Video Debuts in India at This Price
  7. Nokia G42 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Jio Users Can Avail These Additional Benefits on Select Recharge Plans
  9. Realme Narzo 60x With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  10. iPhone 15 Pro's Hardware Upgrades Might Come Alongside a Price Hike
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Watch S3 Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut, Might Feature OLED Display and 4G Connectivity: Details
  2. iPhone 15 Series Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 12 Launch: All Details
  3. iPhone 'Ultra' Model With Spatial Video and Image Recording Support for Apple Vision Pro in Development: Report
  4. Apple to Launch Affordable MacBook to Challenge Chromebook Range: Report
  5. GoPro Hero 12 Black With Up to 5.3K HDR Video, Wireless Audio and Longer Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  6. Xiaomi Mix Flip Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database, Tipped to Sport Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Apple Granted Patent That Could Allow for Truly 'Matte Black' iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch Models: Details
  8. Realme Buds T300 With ANC, 360 Spatial Audio Effect Launched in India: Price, Offers
  9. Japan’s Casio Watch Brand Takes its G-Shock Line to Metaverse with Polygon: Details
  10. Google Tipped to Shift Android 14 Release Date to October 4 Alongside Pixel 8 Series; New 3D Android Logo Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.