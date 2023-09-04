Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to launch soon alongside the Xiaomi 13T. The handset is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 12T Pro, which was launched globally in October 2022 alongside the Xiaomi 12T. The upcoming Xiaomi 13T Pro had recently been spotted on certification sites indicating its imminent launch. Meanwhile, other reports have even hinted at the price of the unannounced handset. Now a tipster has leaked the complete set of specifications and design renders of the Xiaomi 13T Pro.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) shared in a tweet the complete specifications sheet of the Xiaomi 13T Pro and also leaked the design renders of the handset in another series of tweets. The phone is seen in both lychee-like leather back variants and in a glass design finish option. The rear camera unit placed on the top left corner of the handset is seen with three Leica-tuned cameras and an LED flash unit. The front camera is placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

According to the leaked images, the Xiaomi 13T Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. The handset is seen in black, green, and purple colour options.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro could flaunt a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, a refresh rate of 144Hz, a peak brightness level of 2600 nits, a PWM dimming rate of 288Hz ,and HDR10+ support, as per the leak.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is likely to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13-megapixel Omnivision OV138 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel Omnivision OVSOD sensor with a telephoto lens. The front camera could have a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 sensor.

Xiaomi's 13T Pro is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. The phone is also likely to arrive with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance, as per the leaked images. In a previous leak, it was suggested that the Xiaomi 13T Pro could cost EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,000).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.