Xiaomi Watch S2 was unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones on Sunday as the latest smartwatch from the Chinese electronics brand. The Xiaomi Watch S1 successor is available in 46mm and 42mm display options, and offers Bluetooth calling support that allows users to take voice calls directly with their wrists. The Xiaomi Watch S2 supports more than 100 sports modes and offers a body composition measurement feature. It is also equipped with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), monitor, and a heart rate tracker. The Xiaomi Watch S2 is claimed to have a battery life of up to 12 days on a single charge.

Xiaomi Watch S2 price

The price of Xiaomi Watch S2 has been set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800) for the 42mm display option, while the wearable with 46mm display is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000). The new smartwatch comes in Black, Light Gold and Silver colour shades with leather or silicone strap options. It is currently available for purchase in China.

Details about the launch of the Xiaomi Watch S2 in global markets including India are yet to be announced.

Xiaomi Watch S2 specifications

The Xiaomi Watch S2 smartwatch has a circular dial and it comes in 1.43-inch and 1.32-inch display options with a pixel density of 353ppi. The AMOLED display has a 466 × 466 pixels resolution. The wearable runs on MIUI Watch OS and is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or iOS 12.0 and newer versions.

The newly launched Xiaomi Watch S2 offers over 100 sports modes including walking, cycling, hiking, football, running, and skipping. It comes equipped with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor along with a stress monitor, a continuous heart rate tracker, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring. It also comes with a body composition measurement feature, which shows eight types of body health data results. Xiaomi has packed a new safety tracking feature on the Watch S2 that let users send geolocation and SOS messages with a quick keystroke in case of any emergency. It also has inbuilt features such as alarms, reminders, a stopwatch, and message notifications.

The wearable supports Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and allows users to receive and reject calls from their wrists with the help of an inbuilt microphone and speaker. The smartwatch also has support NFC for contactless payments. Other connectivity options include Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and QZSS. The wearable has a 5ATM water resistance rating.

The 46mm variant of the Xiaomi Watch S2 is backed by a 500mAh battery and it is said to offer a runtime of up to 12 days on a single charge. The 42mm variant, on the other hand, is powered by a 305mAh battery that is claimed to offer a runtime of up to 7 days on a single charge.

