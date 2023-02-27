Technology News
Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition With Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 Platform, 'Retina-Level' Display Launched

Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition are equipped with two Micro-OLED displays with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2023 17:52 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition also support an immersive mode for VR

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition supports finger-based gestures
  • Users can also use their smartphone for gesture or touchpad controls
  • Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition work with the Xiaomi 13 series

Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition, the company's latest augmented reality (AR) wearable device, was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 at Barcelona. These AR glasses are a prototype of the company's latest innovation in AR and VR technology and is powered by Qualcomm's most recent XR platforms. It is equipped with advanced "retina-level" display that is designed to connect to a smartphone wirelessly, and is claimed to offer latency as low as 50ms.

According to the company, the new Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition are built with lightweight materials including magnesium-lithium alloy and carbon fibre parts. The glasses also pack a silicon-oxygen anode battery, and Xiaomi says they weigh only 126g. They are equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 platform and applications can use the Snapdragon Spaces XR development platform to offer various features.

Xiaomi says its wireless AR glasses are among the industry's first to achieve a "retina-level" display. The company says that when the angular resolution (or pixels per degree/ PPD) of a display is 60, pixels become indistinguishable to the human eye. According to the company, the Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition has a PPD of 58.

The AR glasses from Xiaomi are equipped with two Micro-OLED displays with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits that feature free-form light-guiding prisms. The final image is shown in front of the wearer's eyes, after being reflected by three surfaces within the prisms, Xiaomi explains, adding that it has equipped the glasses with electrochromic lenses that can display a "blackout mode" for VR-like experiences.

As per details shared by Xiaomi, the new wireless AR glasses are equipped with a low power AON camera. This allows it to support gesture interaction for prolonged periods. However, users can rely on their smartphone for controls — these will be used in the form of a gesture, or touchpad controls.

These AR glasses support micro gesture interaction for one-handed gesture control using the inner area of the wearer's fingers. Using the second joint of the middle finger, users can use the second joint of their index finger for the "up" control, while surrounding areas will control the other directional controls. Users can also slide their thumb on their index finger to enter and exit applications.

In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition offer seamless wireless connections to the Xiaomi 13 series handsets that have made their debut in global markets. The company says that users will see latency as low as 50ms with full link latency, while the company's proprietary low latency communication link brings the latency down to 3ms.

These wireless glasses will also work with Snapdragon Spaces-ready smartphones. It is worth noting that the OnePlus 11 5G, which was recently launched in India, is claimed to be the company's first Snapdragon Spaces-ready phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition, Xiaomi AR Glasses, Xiaomi, MWC 2023
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Smartwatch With AMOLED Screen, GPS Connectivity Launched at MWC 2023
MWC 2023: MIUI 14 Launched in India for Several Xiaomi, Redmi Devices; Brings New Visual Style, Redesigned System Apps
