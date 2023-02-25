Xiaomi 13 Pro, the high-end variant of the Xiaomi 13 series, has launched in India today. The smartphone has already been launched in China along with the vanilla Xiaomi 13. While the company is yet to reveal the pricing details of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the handset packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone can be purchased in India via Amazon, while the information regarding its offline availability is yet to be revealed. Moreover, the company has not confirmed any plans for the vanilla variant in India yet.

Xiaomi 13 Pro availability, price in India

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has been launched in India today in partnership with Leica. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon, and the e-commerce giant has already made a live microsite live for the handset. The handset can also be purchased on the Xiaomi India site.

The smartphone from Xiaomi comes in two colour variants — Ceramic Black and Ceramic White. Moreover, Xiaomi 13 Pro offers up to 12GB of RAM, paired with up to 256GB of internal storage. The company is expected to reveal the final pricing of the smartphone soon. The Chinese variant of the smartphone was launched at a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 61,000).

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications, features

Xiaomi has launched the smartphone right before the commencement of Mobile World Congress 2023. The Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone in India is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The smartphone company has partnered with Leica for the sensors on the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is claimed to be the first handset to get Leica's 75mm floating telephoto lens. The specifications of the smartphone are similar to its Chinese variant. For optics, the Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel floating telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor. Meanwhile, a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter will be helpful for clicking selfies and attending video calls.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro India variant features a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. With up to 120Hz refresh rate, the smartphone gets up to 240Hz touch sampling support. For strong battery life, Xiaomi's flagship smartphone houses a 4,820mAh cell, which gets 120W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

The handset packs up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, coupled with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. For connectivity options, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and NFC. It is IP68-rated against for dust and water resistance.

