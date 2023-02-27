Xiaomi has announced the global release of MIUI 14, the latest version of its operating system, which adds an array of new features and optimisations to its devices. Xiaomi will be rolling out MIUI 14 Global over the coming weeks for multiple Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. The revamped user interface featuring a more modern and minimalist layout is one of the most obvious changes in MIUI 14, the company stated. The update includes a new visual style as well as redesigned system apps. Xiaomi added that super icons, personalised wallpapers, and redesigned home screen widgets are also part of the new update.

The Chinese manufacturing giant announced the global launch of MIUI 14 alongside the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series at the MWC 2023 in Barcelona. The company said that MIUI 14 offers optimised storage, more intuitive interactions and safer on-device privacy features. With back-end enhancements, MIUI 14 is lighter than all its predecessors, Xiaomi added.

MIUI 14 will be available on the following devices, Xiaomi confirmed, beginning in the first quarter of 2023: Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12 Lite, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G, Xiaomi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11i, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

The following models will be rolled out with MIUI 14

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The official announcement also notes that more Xiaomi and Redmi devices will eventually receive the MIUI 14 update, although more specific information regarding the same is not available yet.

Xiaomi detailed the schedule of the India-specific version of MIUI 14 roll out in the country. In Q1 2023, it will roll out to Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Mi 11T Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Mi 11X, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi K50i 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G and Redmi 11 Prime 5G.

In Q2 2023, the company added that the updated OS will roll out to Mi 10, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Mi 10i, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10S and Redmi 9 Power. This quarter the MIUI 14 update will also roll out to Redmi Pad and Xiaomi Pad 5 devices in India.

The company will roll out the MIUI 14 update in Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi 10 Prime 2022, Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 11 and Redmi 10 in Q3 2023.

Xiaomi also unveiled the Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones, which includes the standard Xiaomi 13, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and the Xiaomi 13 Lite. While the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the Xiaomi 13 Lite, a rebadged version of the Xiaomi Civi 2, is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India committment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.