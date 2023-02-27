Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, the latest smartwatch from the Chinese electronics conglomerate, has launched globally alongside the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones at MWC 2023. Featuring a sophisticated design that tries to capture the aesthetic of a traditional mechanical wristwatch, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is positioned as the brand's most premium smartwatch offering, and also has a 1.47-inch AMOLED display and satellite positioning capabilities with support for GPS and others. The device was announced in China in August 2022, but has now also been announced for other global markets.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro price and availability

As mentioned, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro was launched originally in China in August 2022, priced at CNY 1499 (approximately Rs. 17,900) onwards. Global pricing is a bit higher at EUR 299 (approximately Rs. 26,200) onwards. The device is available in two variants - a black colour option with a rubber strap, and a silver variant with a leather strap.

Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones ahead of MWC 2023, as well as announced the global launch of the Buds 4 Pro true wireless earphones, which were also originally launched in China in August 2022.

There is no word on whether the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro will be launched in India for now, but the smartwatch could launch in India in the coming weeks at a similar premium price point. Notably, Xiaomi did not launch the Watch S1 in India, and has instead kept its focus for the country on more affordable smartwatches such as the Redmi Watch 2 Lite.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro specifications, features

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro has a stainless steel body, with a rotating crown, an additional physical button, and sapphire glass that gives the smartwatch a look that resembles a standard mechanical wristwatch. The smartwatch has a 1.47-inch round AMOLED display, with a resolution of 480x480 pixels. The device is powered by MIUI Watch OS, and has built-in satellite location tracking with support for the popular GPS technology.

In addition, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro also has 5ATM water resistance, and a 500mAh battery that has a claimed battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge. There are health and fitness tracking features as well, including, sleep, heart rate, and blood oxygen tracking. There are over 100 fitness tracking modes, and it's also possible to take calls on the smartwatch. Additional features include wireless charging with support for reverse wireless charging from supported smartphones, NFC for contactless payments, and Alexa voice assistant support.

