Technology News

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Smartwatch With AMOLED Screen, GPS Connectivity Launched at MWC 2023

The smartwatch runs on MIUI Watch OS and has a claimed battery life of up to 14 days.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2023 16:25 IST
Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Smartwatch With AMOLED Screen, GPS Connectivity Launched at MWC 2023

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro has a stainless steel body and a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro has been launched alongside Xiaomi 13 series
  • The smartwatch is 5ATM water resistant
  • Heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring is present as well

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, the latest smartwatch from the Chinese electronics conglomerate, has launched globally alongside the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones at MWC 2023. Featuring a sophisticated design that tries to capture the aesthetic of a traditional mechanical wristwatch, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is positioned as the brand's most premium smartwatch offering, and also has a 1.47-inch AMOLED display and satellite positioning capabilities with support for GPS and others. The device was announced in China in August 2022, but has now also been announced for other global markets.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro price and availability

As mentioned, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro was launched originally in China in August 2022, priced at CNY 1499 (approximately Rs. 17,900) onwards. Global pricing is a bit higher at EUR 299 (approximately Rs. 26,200) onwards. The device is available in two variants - a black colour option with a rubber strap, and a silver variant with a leather strap.

Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones ahead of MWC 2023, as well as announced the global launch of the Buds 4 Pro true wireless earphones, which were also originally launched in China in August 2022.

There is no word on whether the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro will be launched in India for now, but the smartwatch could launch in India in the coming weeks at a similar premium price point. Notably, Xiaomi did not launch the Watch S1 in India, and has instead kept its focus for the country on more affordable smartwatches such as the Redmi Watch 2 Lite.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro specifications, features

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro has a stainless steel body, with a rotating crown, an additional physical button, and sapphire glass that gives the smartwatch a look that resembles a standard mechanical wristwatch. The smartwatch has a 1.47-inch round AMOLED display, with a resolution of 480x480 pixels. The device is powered by MIUI Watch OS, and has built-in satellite location tracking with support for the popular GPS technology.

In addition, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro also has 5ATM water resistance, and a 500mAh battery that has a claimed battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge. There are health and fitness tracking features as well, including, sleep, heart rate, and blood oxygen tracking. There are over 100 fitness tracking modes, and it's also possible to take calls on the smartwatch. Additional features include wireless charging with support for reverse wireless charging from supported smartphones, NFC for contactless payments, and Alexa voice assistant support.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro price, Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Features, Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro specifications, Smartwatch, Wearables, MIUI, MIUI Watch OS, AMOLED, GPS, MWC 2023
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now. Ali has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in your ...More
Netflix March 2023 Releases: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Rana Naidu, Murder Mystery 2, and More
Featured video of the day
Torture Testing Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Related Stories

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Smartwatch With AMOLED Screen, GPS Connectivity Launched at MWC 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia G22 With Easy Repairability Features Launched at This Price
  2. MIUI 14 Launched in India for These Xiaomi, Redmi Devices
  3. iPhone 15 Plus Could Be Getting This Feature From iPhone 14 Pro Models
  4. Vivo V27 Pro Is Expected to Debut in India at This Price: Details
  5. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Smartwatch Launched at MWC 2023
  6. Xiaomi Reveals AR Glasses With 'Retina-Level' Display at MWC 2023
  7. OnePlus 11 Concept Phone With Active Liquid Cooling Unveiled at MWC 2023
  8. Xiaomi 13 Pro With Leica-Branded Sensors Launched in India: Details
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Hint at a Buttonless Design
  10. NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Call of Duty Is Not Skipping This Year, Will Continue Modern Warfare 2 Story in Standalone Entry: Report
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Suggest Buttonless Design, USB Type-C Port, Thicker Body
  4. Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition With Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 Platform, 'Retina-Level' Display Launched
  5. Xiaomi 13 Series Gets Free YouTube Premium, Google Pixel’s Magic Eraser Feature
  6. MWC 2023: MIUI 14 Launched in India for Several Xiaomi, Redmi Devices; Brings New Visual Style, Redesigned System Apps
  7. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Smartwatch With AMOLED Screen, GPS Connectivity Launched at MWC 2023
  8. Qualcomm Working With Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and More to Develop Android Phones With Satellite-Based Messaging
  9. Motorola Defy 2 With Satellite Messaging, Defy Satellite Link Accessory Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. iPhone 15 Plus Render Leak Hints at Dynamic Island, Thinner Bezels, USB Type-C Port
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.