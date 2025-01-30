Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Ring Price in India Discounted By Rs. 10,000 via Coupon Code

Samsung Galaxy Ring was launched in India in October 2024 at Rs. 38,999.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2025 20:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring Price in India Discounted By Rs. 10,000 via Coupon Code

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Ring is offered in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold finishes

Highlights
  • Samsung claims the Galaxy Ring lasts for up to 7 days with the case
  • It is available in titanium build, in eleven sizes starting from 5 to 15
  • The Samsung Galaxy Ring is compatible with the Samsung Health app
Samsung Galaxy Ring was unveiled globally in July 2024, and the smart ring was later launched in India in October, priced at Rs. 38,999. Currently, the smart wearable is available for purchase in the country at a Rs. 10,000 discount. Samsung introduced the smart ring in nine different sizes from size 5 to 13, while two new sizes (14 and 15) were later added by the company. The Galaxy Ring has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in India With Rs. 10,000 Discount

The Samsung Galaxy Ring was launched in India at Rs. 38,999. While the price on the company's website remains the same, customers can use the coupon code "GALAXYRING," to get a Rs. 10,000 discount (via tipster Ishan Agarwal). This discount brings the effective price of the ring down to Rs. 28,999. Gadgets360 was able to verify the discount code is currently valid on the company's website. samsung galaxy ring discount inline galaxyring

The discount on the Samsung Galaxy Ring is available via the official website and the Samsung Shop App. The validity of the discount coupon code, however, is not listed on the company's website.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is offered in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold finishes. It is available in eleven size options that range from size 5 to 15.

The size 5 variant of the Samsung Galaxy Ring has an inner diameter of 15.7mm and weighs 2.3g. The ring is equipped with a three-sensor system including an optical bio-signal sensor, a temperature sensor, and an accelerometer. The ring is controlled via the Samsung Health app. Users can take a photo or turn off an alarm on a connected Galaxy smartphone by employing certain gestures.

Samsung claims that the Galaxy Ring offers up to seven days of use on a single charge. An LED panel on the case indicates its charging status. It has a titanium outer shell and the ring has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Ring, Samsung Galaxy Ring Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Ring Specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Samsung's One UI 7 Now Bar Feature Tipped to Be Integrated With Google Maps


