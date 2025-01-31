Technology News
Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Chipsets Launched: Price, Specifications

Both Surface devices come with a dedicated NPU which delivers Copilot+ PC experiences.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2025 10:23 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptops are aimed at businesses and organisations

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop is available in 13.8-inch and 15-inch options
  • Both models are available with Intel and Qualcomm processors
  • They get enterprise-grade security features like TPM 2.0 and BitLocker
Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop for businesses were launched as the latest additions to the company's Copilot+ PC lineup at the Surface event on Thursday. With its latest devices, the Redmond-based technology company aims to provide businesses and organisations with cloud compute scalability while maintaining the efficiency that is offered by local AI compute via neural processing units (NPUs). The Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors with Copilot+ PC capabilities which are said to enhance workflows.

Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop Price

Microsoft Surface Pro price starts at $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000). Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop also costs $1,499.99. Both products will be available for purchase at select retailers starting February 18.

Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop Specifications

Microsoft Surface Pro sports a 13-inch (2880 × 1920 pixels) PixelSense Flow display with both LCD and OLED options. It supports a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 900 nits peak brightness. The screen is Dolby Vision IQ certified and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra Ultra 7 268V processor, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of Gen 4 SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 Pro. Meanwhile, businesses can also opt for the same device powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chipsets.

In terms of dimensions, the Surface Pro measures 287 x 209 x 9.3mm and weighs 872g. The laptop has a 1440p Quad HD Surface Studio front-facing camera and a 10-megapixel ultra HD rear-facing camera. It supports Windows Hello-based facial authentication. The device also comes with dual studio mics with voice focus, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and Support for Bluetooth LE Audio.

Connectivity options on the Microsoft Surface Pro include two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, a Surface Connect port, and a Surface Pro Keyboard port. It also features Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 capabilities. Microsoft says it can deliver up to 14 hours of video playback on a single charge.

On the other hand, the Microsoft Surface Laptop comes in two sizes — 13.8-inch (2304 × 1536 pixels) and 15-inch (2496 × 1664 pixels). It gets the same processor, RAM, storage options, and connectivity features as the Surface Pro. The smaller-screen model measures 301 x 225 x 17.5mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 1.35kg. It can deliver up to 20 hours of video playback, as per the company.

Aimed at businesses and organisations, both products feature enterprise grade security with TPM 2.0 chip, BitLocker support, Microsoft Pluton technology, and NFC authentication. They also get a dedicated NPU which powers local AI processing to deliver Copilot+ PC experiences.

