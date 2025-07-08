One might think that artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT might be difficult to come by. There are reasons to believe so. The GPT and o series AI models that power the chatbot and its various features are some of the most advanced in existence. OpenAI has also added multiple useful features such as Canvas, Advanced Voice Mode, Deep Research, and GPTs, which cater to a wide range of use cases. However, there are multiple other chatbots that are better at specific things. So, let us check out the top five ChatGPT alternatives in 2025.

Top 5 ChatGPT alternatives in 2025

ChatGPT is good at many things, such as creative text outputs, image generation, and finding real-time information from the web. However, there are some areas where it leaves you wanting more, such as an integrated ecosystem, easier ways to connect to data sources, more fluid conversations, or maybe a social experience to it all. That is where these five alternatives come in. Let us take a look.

Gemini

OpenAI and Google have established themselves as the frontrunners of the AI space in 2025. Both companies have built a very capable chatbot each, which they keep updating with new features regularly. However, one area where Gemini takes the edge is ecosystem integration.

The Mountain View-based tech giant has not only created the chatbot, but it has also spent the last two and a half years integrating the AI assistant into all of its products and platforms. Today, Gemini powers the entire range of Google Workspace apps, Pixel devices, mobile apps such as Messages and Search, and even entirely new platforms such as NotebookLM and the filmmaking app Flow.

This strongly integrated ecosystem allows users to access the same AI chatbot no matter which device they use, and which platform they're on. From Gmail to Google Meet, and your smartphone to your laptop, you will find Gemini everywhere, connected to the same Google account.

The chatbot can also collect information from Gmail, YouTube, search history, Google Drive data, and the Photos app. Due to this, you rarely have to explain yourself when you want to ask a question about your information. You can visit the Photos app and describe an image you're looking for vaguely, and it will still find it. You can ask it to reply to an email, and it will already have the context of the entire thread. And, it can even personalise its responses based on what you like.

Who Is It For?

If you're a professional who regularly references the data stored in your Google Drive, a student who uses Google Workspace, or a tech enthusiast who regularly switches between devices, you will find value in Gemini's offerings.

Gemini Price

Currently, you can either use the free version of Gemini or purchase the Google AI Pro subscription, which costs $20 or Rs. 1,950. In the US, you can also opt for the Google AI Ultra subscription, which costs $200 (roughly Rs. 17,000).

Grok

We all love talking to that one friend who has witty replies for everything. However, most chatbots are trained to be helpful and polite, and not witty and sarcastic. Most, but not all. This is where Grok comes in, which offers this unique Unhinged mode where it not only replies with sass, but also insults and roasts you if it deems your questions to be not worth its resources.

Grok's AI models were trained on the public posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), which shapes its edgy and less filtered tone. Elon Musk, the owner of X, has called it “a chatbot that will tell you what other AIs won't.” Additionally, it can also reference and pull up viral posts on X, making interacting with the AI more fun.

Who Is It For?

If you're someone who wants to kill some time chatting with the AI or just wants some amusement, Grok is perfect for you.

Grok Price

Grok does have a free version, but its Unhinged mode is only available to the X Premium and Premium+ subscribers. The former costs Rs. 356 a month, while the latter is priced at Rs. 2,200 a month.

Perplexity

While ChatGPT comes with a Deep Research mode, however, Perplexity, the AI-powered answer engine, offers a superior experience. It pulls information from the web in real-time, backs its answers with inline citations, lets you choose between different AI models, and even has a Pro mode that breaks down complex queries more efficiently.

Due to the platform's heavy focus on citations (which appear for almost every sentence and paragraph), and summarisation capability, Perplexity gives even the Deep Research mode of ChatGPT a run for its money.

Who Is It For?

Perplexity AI is the best AI assistant for anyone who needs accuracy, references, and real-time information, especially for research-heavy tasks. So, if you are a student planning to research a topic, a professional trying to do market analysis, or an educator who is trying to break down a complex topic, Perplexity will be more useful than any other AI tool.

Perplexity Price

Perplexity has a free tier, which offers considerable rate limits. However, there is also a Pro subscription which costs Rs. 1,950 a month, and a newly launched Perplexity Max plan that costs $200 (roughly Rs. 17,000).

Claude

Built by Anthropic, Claude is a unique chatbot. It is designed to be safe, helpful, and honest, and as a result, its responses, especially for a reasoning-oriented query, are of the highest quality. Claude lies on the opposite spectrum of Grok, and as such, it can be boring for some people. However, if you have a complex query or a coding task, you will perhaps struggle to find a better alternative.

The chatbot can easily be grounded with user data, which is useful if you only want Claude to refer to specific documents while answering a question. It is also capable of digesting very long content while retaining the context behind it. Anthropic claimed that it can retain structure, tone, and nuance, even from PDFs with more than 100 pages.

Who Is It For?

Claude is a great ChatGPT alternative for professionals looking to generate strategy reports based on company documents, academicians who are actively doing research, lawyers who're looking to summarise and analyse long documents, and more.

Claude Price

Similar to all the other mentions in our list, Claude also has a free tier. However, if you want higher rate limits and more features, you can subscribe to Claude Pro, which costs $20 or Rs. 1,950, or Claude Max, which is priced at $200 (roughly Rs. 17,000).

Meta AI

In an ocean of proprietary AI models and interface-centric chatbots, Meta AI stands as a bit of an anomaly. Until recently, it did not even have its own app and could only be accessed via one of Meta's social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp. The chatbot is also powered by the Llama series of open-source AI models and lacks several features that ChatGPT offers.

Then why have we listed it here? The answer is simple. If you're an active user of any of the abovementioned platforms, Meta AI is designed in a way to enhance your experience. On WhatsApp, you can add it to a group and let it chat with your friends and answer their queries. On Instagram, it can help improve your messages before you send them, and on Facebook, it can even suggest ideas for your next post. Since the tool is designed for social media users, its responses about these platforms are also superior to any other chatbot. And fun fact: It can also recommend you Reels to watch.

Who Is It For?

Meta AI is for anyone who is an active social media user and prefers their AI experience to be integrated into the platform itself. If you don't want to download a separate app or open a different tab to interact with your chatbot, then it is a very convenient alternative.

Meta AI Price

As of writing this, Meta AI remains entirely free with no subscription tiers at all.