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How to Use Netflix's New AI Voice Search Feature: A Step-by-Step Guide

Netflix’s new AI voice search feature is currently in the beta testing phase, so you might have to wait until the feature rolls out to your device.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 May 2026 10:00 IST
How to Use Netflix's New AI Voice Search Feature: A Step-by-Step Guide

Netflix's AI search feature lets you use natural language search queries

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Highlights
  • Netflix’s new feature is available only to a small set of users
  • Netflix’s new AI-backed feature will provide contextual search results
  • Netflix has yet to reveal the release timeline for the stable version
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Netflix recently began rolling out a new way for viewers to search for shows and movies on its platform. While we can search for content online via voice dictation, it merely presents results based on keywords. However, the new native AI-based voice search tool will provide contextual search results, taking the intent of the user's query into account. Currently available to a small set of users in beta, the content streaming company is asking users to test the new functionality and provide feedback on how it can be refined, while also pointing out the bugs and issues. The company has yet to announce when the stable version of the AI search tool will be rolled out to a wider global user base.

If you are wondering how you can test out Netflix's new AI-powered voice search feature, we have prepared a step-by-step guide for you. You can read more about the functionality here.

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What Is Netflix's New AI Voice Search Feature?

There are multiple ways you can use to search for your favourite movie or show on Netflix. While some like to type in the name of the particular content, others rely on voice dictation to do the same. You can also scroll through the app or navigate to the categories section to look for the content you wish to watch next. However, with the streaming platform's new AI-powered voice search tool, you can now search for content in your own words.

The Netflix app is now capable of providing context-based search results. This eliminates the need for you to dictate the exact name of the TV show or movie you want to watch. Rather, you can ask the app to search for content in natural language. You can tap on the Ask button next to the search bar and describe the show or type of show you wish to watch. Moreover, the tool reportedly presents a few preset queries, like “I need a good cry,” “watch in the background,” and “help me stay awake.”

However, since Netflix's AI voice search is currently in the beta testing phase, the tool might not provide perfect results. Also, if you are wondering why the functionality is not available to you yet, it is because Netflix has only rolled out the feature to a small group of users in the US.

How to Use Netflix's New AI Voice Search Feature

  1. To try Netflix's new AI voice search feature, you must first opt to use the feature in beta.
  2. To opt in, first open the Netflix app on your smartphone or tablet.
  3. Then, from the home screen, click on the Search icon.
  4. Alternatively, navigate to the Try a new way to search option.
  5. Now, you must click on the Learn More button.
  6. Then, tap on the Try Now button.
  7. You can now use Netflix's new AI voice search feature.
  8. To search, you can tap on one of the existing prompts, like "Something funny and upbeat", or dictate a new search phrase.

FAQs

1. Why can't I see the AI voice search feature in the Netflix app on my phone?

The new AI-based search tool on Netflix is currently available to a small group of users in beta.

2. Is Netflix's new AI voice search feature available in India?

According to some reports, the Netflix AI search feature is available to some users in the US, but the test could expand to other regions in the future, including India.

3. Do I need to pay to use Netflix's new AI voice search feature?

No, Netflix is currently not levying any additional charges to use the new feature.

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Further reading: Netflix, Netflix AI Voice Search, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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