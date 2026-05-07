Love Is Blind Poland S1 is making its way on the OTT platform. It is about Polish singles who are searching for love in built pods that are made for love connections. People form deep connections and get engaged with one another. They also meet face-to-face after a long time. They hadn't seen each other before that. The series navigates through the emotional bonds. They also go through the transition in their relationship, facing the realities of the world. The movie includes a trip to Greece with a lot of dramatic love angles and intense voyages.

When and Where to Watch

Love Is Blind Poland S1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

It is a reality show that is focused on having an equal number of females and males in the show who are single and are hoping to find their true love. They are put for dating on purpose in a purpose-built pod. This is a small room where they can have a conversation with each other only through speakers and can't see each other. There is one blue translucent barrier. The couple can extend their marriage proposal. A couple can only meet in person when the marriage proposal is accepted. The couple who gets engaged is sent to a resort for a retreat, and they spend time with one another. The format of this show is about choosing a person who is suitable for them.

Cast and Crew

Zofia Zborowska-Wrona and Andrzej Wrona are co-hosts. Apart from them, there are contestants participating in it.

Reception

Love is Blind is very famous and has been telecast in many countries. However, this is the first time in Poland that it is coming. So, the audience is excited to watch. Overall rating of the show is 6.2 out of 10.

