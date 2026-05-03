Technology News
English Edition

OTT Releases of the Week (Apr 27- May 3): The Kerala Story 2, Glory, Undekhi The Final Battle, and More

Top OTT Releases of the Week (Apr 27th- May 3rd): From The Kerala Story 2, to Glory, and Man on Fire, Know What to Watch This Weekend

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 May 2026 07:00 IST
OTT Releases of the Week (Apr 27- May 3): The Kerala Story 2, Glory, Undekhi The Final Battle, and More
Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The streaming platforms have just released fresh series and films
  • Top releases include The Kerala Story 2, Glory, Undekhi, and more
  • Streaming platforms include Prime Video, Netflix, JioCinema, e
Advertisement

As April winds down and the sun rises higher, it's the perfect time to pause and set yourself to welcome a fresh wave of releases. Indeed, your favorite OTT platforms are ready to hit your screens with exciting dramas, comforting romance, and gripping thrillers, where every watch is worth it. From one of the most anticipated, The Kerala Story 2, to Pulkit Samrat's Glory, this month is wrapping up on an entertaining note. Henceforth, we've curated a list of the top releases for you to dive into. Explore now.

OTT Releases of the Week

The Kerala Story 2

Release Date: May 1st, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Thriller, Drama
Cast: Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, Aditi Bhatia, Arjan Aujila

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond explores different narratives in the form of three stories. The plot of the film revolves around three women, from different states (Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan), who fall into the trap after defying their family traditions and end up following religious conversions, abusive relationships, and troubled marriages. The sequences will be more intense this time.

Glory

Release Date: May 1st, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Sports, Crime
Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Divyendu Sharma, Surindar Vicky
Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, this series is an intense sports crime thriller drama that revolves around a man whose life takes a dark turn when his family is shattered by a murder. Furthermore, as he reunites with his two estranged sons, played by Pulkit Samrat and Divyendu Sharma, the plot begins to explore dark and unresolved family conflicts, the future of the Olympic gold, and their profession. This series is set to bring a blend of sports with crime, accompanied by gripping sequences that are expected to keep the audience glued to their seats.

Undekhi: The Final Battle

Release Date: May 1st, 2026
OTT Platform: Sony LIV
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Gautam Rode
One of the most popular crime web series, Undekhi, is arriving for the final showdown, as the plot pits Papaji and Rinku in a face-off. This season, the Atwal family will be confronted by enemies from the past, while Papaji will be seen reconciling his throne yet again. On the other side, there will be Rinku, who must win the throne and control over his family empire. This is the fourth season, and the sequences look promising as ever.

Raakaasa

Release Date: May 1st, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Horror, Comedy
Cast: Sangeeth Shobhan, Vennela Kishore, Ashish Vidyarthi, Nayan Sarika
Directed by Manasa Sharma, Raakaasa is a Telugu fantasy comedy-horror film that centres around an NRI who returns to his native village from the United States. However, his life takes a dark turn when he gets entangled in a murder investigation and is sentenced to spend time in an ancient yet haunted fort by the superstitious villagers. Only then does he encounter the demon and embark on a different journey where he uncovers secrets behind the mysterious fort.

Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2

Release Date: May 1st, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Drama
Cast: Ambrish Verma, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Vijayant Kohli

Produced under the banner of TVF Productions, Sapne Vs Everyone is a drama series that has returned with its second season. This series will explore the struggles of Prashant in the bustling film industry, while Jimmy will be seen embarking on a quest to fight against his uncle in politics and real estate. The narrative of the show will focus on two obsessive dreamers and explore their journeys with ultimate drama.

Batchmates

Release Date: April 30th, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Drama
Cast: Bindu Madhavi, Sai Sriraam Vemoraala, Sindhu Reddy, Anthony Karthik
Directed by Sri Harsha Shetty, Batchmates is a lighthearted coming-of-age Telugu Drama web series that centres around the lives of four freshmen engineering students. The series explores the dynamics of the shift from school to college. It delves deeper into the harsh realities surfacing around ragging, freedom, and intense competition. The plot also blends drama with friendships and romance.

Man on Fire

Release Date: April 30th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Psychological Thriller, Drama
Cast: Billy Blanco Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Alex Ozerov-Meyer
Created by Jyle Killen, Man on Fire is an upcoming psychological thriller series that will follow a former mercenary who embarks on a quest for revenge for the death of his companion while defending the dead colleague's daughter. Also, he will be confronted by personal demons as he steps on the path toward redemption. This series will come along with intense sequences, and the entertainment quotient will be high.

Biker

Release Date: May 1st, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Sports, Drama
Cast: Rajasekhar, Sharwanand, Malvika Nair, Atul Kulkarni
Biker is a sports drama film that is high on drama and action, and revolves around a former motocross racer, who aspires to achieve his dreams through his son, who also turns out to be a skilled racer. However, the plot does not solely focus on the training part, but also covers multiple timelines, offering viewers a chance to run through the journey of the racer and the aftermath of the profession.

Aaradhana

Release Date: May 3rd, 2026
OTT Platform: ETV Win
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Cast: Punitha Shanmugam, Auro Chakkaravarthy, Shamini Shradha
This is a horror-thriller film that centres around a couple who move to an isolated village, where the husband intends to complete his book, while the wife prepares for the child's birth. However, their lives turn upside down when a possessed skeleton is discovered nearby, and the spirit begins to affect their lives. Now, Maya (wife) must confront her husband's changed behaviour and protect her unborn child. The sequences are nerve-chilling and offer epic thrill.

Wuthering Heights

Release Date: May 1st, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Romance
Cast: Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie
Inspired by the 1847 Gothic Novel by Emily Brontë, this film revolves around Heathcliff, who falls in love with a woman, but ends up with heartbreak when she decides to marry a wealthy man. The plot then takes a turn when he returns after years, accomplished and rich, only to take revenge on the Linton families. The sequences are worth watching, and the stars have delivered stellar performances.

Part-Time Wife

Release Date: April 27th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Audi Marissa, Arifin Putra, Kiara McKenna
Part-Time Wife is an Indonesian drama series that is finally airing on Netflix. This is a 60-episode series that revolves around CEO Riska, whose perfect married life is shattered when she finds out her husband is cheating on her. This series is high on emotions and explores the themes of infidelity and drama.

Other OTT Releases This Week:

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
Lawrence of Punjab Zee 5 April 27th, 2026
Should I Marry A Murderer? Netflix April 29th, 2026
Campus Bears Season 6 MX Player April 29th, 2026
Arafta MX Player April 29th, 2026
Widow's Bay Apple TV April 29th, 2026
The House of the Spirits Amazon Prime Video April 29th, 2026
Jolly O Gymkhana SunNXT April 30th, 2026
Swapped Netflix May 1st, 2026
Aadu 3 Zee 5 May 1st, 2026
Leader Amazon Prime Video May 1st, 2026
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zee5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Successor Might Skip the 3x Telephoto Rear Camera, Early Leak Suggests
Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Set to Launch Later This Month; Pre-Reservations Begin

Related Stories

OTT Releases of the Week (Apr 27- May 3): The Kerala Story 2, Glory, Undekhi The Final Battle, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Smartphones Launched in India (April 2026): Top Handsets Launched in April
  2. OTT Releases of the Week (Apr 27- May 3): The Kerala Story 2, Glory, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope Little Red Dots May Reveal Birth of Black Holes
  2. Falcon Heavy Roars Back to Life with Powerful Broadband Satellite Launch
  3. Jolly O Gymkhana Now Available Online: Where to Watch This Tamil Reality Show
  4. Mustafa Mustafa OTT Release: Where to Watch the Tamil Friendship Comedy Online
  5. Batchmates (2026) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  6. Amazon Now Expands to More Indian Cities With New Micro Warehouses
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2026 India Sale Set for July: Here’s What to Expect
  8. Bakkt Acquires DTR to Build Stablecoin Settlement Layer
  9. Samsung India Mobile Chief Raju Antony Pullan Steps Down; Aditya Babbar to Reportedly Lead MX Operations
  10. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Set to Launch Later This Month; Pre-Reservations Begin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »