As April winds down and the sun rises higher, it's the perfect time to pause and set yourself to welcome a fresh wave of releases. Indeed, your favorite OTT platforms are ready to hit your screens with exciting dramas, comforting romance, and gripping thrillers, where every watch is worth it. From one of the most anticipated, The Kerala Story 2, to Pulkit Samrat's Glory, this month is wrapping up on an entertaining note. Henceforth, we've curated a list of the top releases for you to dive into. Explore now.

OTT Releases of the Week

The Kerala Story 2

Release Date: May 1st, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Cast: Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, Aditi Bhatia, Arjan Aujila

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond explores different narratives in the form of three stories. The plot of the film revolves around three women, from different states (Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan), who fall into the trap after defying their family traditions and end up following religious conversions, abusive relationships, and troubled marriages. The sequences will be more intense this time.

Glory

Release Date: May 1st, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Sports, Crime

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Divyendu Sharma, Surindar Vicky

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, this series is an intense sports crime thriller drama that revolves around a man whose life takes a dark turn when his family is shattered by a murder. Furthermore, as he reunites with his two estranged sons, played by Pulkit Samrat and Divyendu Sharma, the plot begins to explore dark and unresolved family conflicts, the future of the Olympic gold, and their profession. This series is set to bring a blend of sports with crime, accompanied by gripping sequences that are expected to keep the audience glued to their seats.

Undekhi: The Final Battle

Release Date: May 1st, 2026

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Gautam Rode

One of the most popular crime web series, Undekhi, is arriving for the final showdown, as the plot pits Papaji and Rinku in a face-off. This season, the Atwal family will be confronted by enemies from the past, while Papaji will be seen reconciling his throne yet again. On the other side, there will be Rinku, who must win the throne and control over his family empire. This is the fourth season, and the sequences look promising as ever.

Raakaasa

Release Date: May 1st, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Horror, Comedy

Cast: Sangeeth Shobhan, Vennela Kishore, Ashish Vidyarthi, Nayan Sarika

Directed by Manasa Sharma, Raakaasa is a Telugu fantasy comedy-horror film that centres around an NRI who returns to his native village from the United States. However, his life takes a dark turn when he gets entangled in a murder investigation and is sentenced to spend time in an ancient yet haunted fort by the superstitious villagers. Only then does he encounter the demon and embark on a different journey where he uncovers secrets behind the mysterious fort.

Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2

Release Date: May 1st, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Drama

Cast: Ambrish Verma, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Vijayant Kohli

Produced under the banner of TVF Productions, Sapne Vs Everyone is a drama series that has returned with its second season. This series will explore the struggles of Prashant in the bustling film industry, while Jimmy will be seen embarking on a quest to fight against his uncle in politics and real estate. The narrative of the show will focus on two obsessive dreamers and explore their journeys with ultimate drama.

Batchmates

Release Date: April 30th, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Drama

Cast: Bindu Madhavi, Sai Sriraam Vemoraala, Sindhu Reddy, Anthony Karthik

Directed by Sri Harsha Shetty, Batchmates is a lighthearted coming-of-age Telugu Drama web series that centres around the lives of four freshmen engineering students. The series explores the dynamics of the shift from school to college. It delves deeper into the harsh realities surfacing around ragging, freedom, and intense competition. The plot also blends drama with friendships and romance.

Man on Fire

Release Date: April 30th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Drama

Cast: Billy Blanco Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Alex Ozerov-Meyer

Created by Jyle Killen, Man on Fire is an upcoming psychological thriller series that will follow a former mercenary who embarks on a quest for revenge for the death of his companion while defending the dead colleague's daughter. Also, he will be confronted by personal demons as he steps on the path toward redemption. This series will come along with intense sequences, and the entertainment quotient will be high.

Biker

Release Date: May 1st, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Sports, Drama

Cast: Rajasekhar, Sharwanand, Malvika Nair, Atul Kulkarni

Biker is a sports drama film that is high on drama and action, and revolves around a former motocross racer, who aspires to achieve his dreams through his son, who also turns out to be a skilled racer. However, the plot does not solely focus on the training part, but also covers multiple timelines, offering viewers a chance to run through the journey of the racer and the aftermath of the profession.

Aaradhana

Release Date: May 3rd, 2026

OTT Platform: ETV Win

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Cast: Punitha Shanmugam, Auro Chakkaravarthy, Shamini Shradha

This is a horror-thriller film that centres around a couple who move to an isolated village, where the husband intends to complete his book, while the wife prepares for the child's birth. However, their lives turn upside down when a possessed skeleton is discovered nearby, and the spirit begins to affect their lives. Now, Maya (wife) must confront her husband's changed behaviour and protect her unborn child. The sequences are nerve-chilling and offer epic thrill.

Wuthering Heights

Release Date: May 1st, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Romance

Cast: Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie

Inspired by the 1847 Gothic Novel by Emily Brontë, this film revolves around Heathcliff, who falls in love with a woman, but ends up with heartbreak when she decides to marry a wealthy man. The plot then takes a turn when he returns after years, accomplished and rich, only to take revenge on the Linton families. The sequences are worth watching, and the stars have delivered stellar performances.

Part-Time Wife

Release Date: April 27th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Audi Marissa, Arifin Putra, Kiara McKenna

Part-Time Wife is an Indonesian drama series that is finally airing on Netflix. This is a 60-episode series that revolves around CEO Riska, whose perfect married life is shattered when she finds out her husband is cheating on her. This series is high on emotions and explores the themes of infidelity and drama.

Other OTT Releases This Week: