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Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Malayalam Dark Comedy Online

Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam is a Malayalam dark comedy film that is making its way to the digital screens soon. It is a blend of comedy and thriller.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 May 2026 16:50 IST
Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Malayalam Dark Comedy Online
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Highlights
  • Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam is a Malayalam dark comedy film
  • It has been written and directed by Krishnadas Murali
  • Streaming begins on May 8th, 2026, only on Netfl
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One of the most anticipated Malayalam dark comedy films, Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam, has successfully completed its theatrical run and is now set to stream on your digital screens. This film is a sequel to Bharathanatyam, which was released back in 2024. The plot of the film centres around Shashi, who, along with his family, tries to establish a new life, but later is confronted by the dark secrets of their late father's past. The film takes an intense turn, and the sequences suddenly transform into a power-packed crime and thriller. 

When and Where to Watch Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam

This film will make its digital premiere on May 8, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online. 

Official Trailer and Plot of Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam

This film commences with a dysfunctional family of late Bharathan Nair, where Sashi (Played by Saiju Kurup) and other members travel to Sreekandapuram, only to establish a new life for their father's second wife and son. However, the plot takes a dark turn when hidden truths are exposed. The family finds Bharathan's involvement in a Temple scam, which further escalates into an unexpected crime. Now, Sashi and his family must cover up the incident only to keep themselves safe from the crime investigation. The sequences are a perfect blend of comedy and thrill at the same time. 

Cast and Crew of Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam

Written and directed by Krishnadas Murali, along with Vishnu R Pradeep, this film stars Saiju Kurup in the key role. Other starcast include Suraj Venjaramoodu, Baby Jean, Sruthy Suresh, Sreeja Ravi, and more. The film's music composition has been done by Electronic Kili, while Bablu Aju is the cinematographer. 

Reception of Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam

The film was theatrically released on April 10th, 2026, where it did an outstanding job at the box office. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 8.1/10. 

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Further reading: Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam, netflix, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Malayalam Dark Comedy Online
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