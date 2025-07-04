AI image generators are a dime a dozen. However, many websites just use popular image models and use a wrapper on them, and others are hidden behind a paywall. Such image generators usually do not give value owing to a poor user interface or the requirement to pay money upfront. However, in 2025, there are some genuinely good options that allow users to create a wide range of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated images. From ChatGPT to Adobe, check the top five free AI image generators that you should be using right now.

Disclaimer: While AI-generated images have democratised the ability to create digital images, this should never be used to create misinformation or deepfakes. Most platforms also have in-built security mechanisms to prevent users from generating harmful outputs, and watermarking to reveal that it is not a real image.

Top 5 Free AI Image Generators You Should Use

These are the five AI image generators you can use for free right now:

ChatGPT

In our testing, ChatGPT's image generation is perhaps the best free image generator out there. Powered by GPT-4o, the image generation capability of this platform is comparable to OpenAI's DALL-E. The tool can generate images in diverse styles ranging from hyperrealistic to artistic.

Image generated using ChatGPT

Photo Credit: ChatGPT

The feature is available within the ChatGPT interface across all platforms, and users can simply make a text prompt to ask the AI to generate desired images. The platform also allows users to iteratively change elements in the images by sending multiple text prompts. Notably, the Ghibli trend was started by ChatGPT's image generation tool.

How to Generate AI Images on ChatGPT

Simply go to the app or the website and write a prompt to generate images.

Google Gemini

Gemini is another great free AI image generator. Functionally, it is similar to ChatGPT and offers the same features. The capability is powered by the Imagen 3 AI model. Users can generate images for a variety of use cases, including designing marketing assets or a stock image for their essays and projects.

Image generated using Gemini

Photo Credit: Gemini

In our testing, we found that Gemini's text rendering in images was superior to ChatGPT's. However, to get the desired images, users will need to provide very descriptive prompts. Otherwise, the result might be underwhelming.

How to Generate AI Images on Gemini

Just like ChatGPT, go to the app or the website and write a prompt to generate images.

Adobe Firefly

Typically, we would not be mentioning Adobe's image generation feature, as it was available only to paid subscribers. However, the company recently released the Adobe Firefly app, which provides free monthly credits to generate images as well as try other AI features. Powered by the company's Firefly AI models, the tool can generate high-quality images in different styles and textures. The AI image generator is good for both generating images as well as rendering text.

Image generated using Adobe Firefly

Photo Credit: Adobe Firefly

Compared to ChatGPT and Gemini, we found Adobe's offering to be more polished and a better fit for realistic outputs. Also, unlike the other two mentioned, Adobe generates four variants for each prompt, providing more options to users.

How to Generate AI Images on Adobe Firefly App

To generate images, individuals will first have to download the Adobe Firefly app on either Android or iOS. After signing in, they will find the option to generate images on top of the home page. They can simply begin typing the prompt there and hit the Generate button.

Ideogram

If you're looking for something unconventional and want to play around with AI image generators that are trained on different design rules, then you should give Ideogram a try. Primarily a paid platform, but it offers free credits to let everyone generate images. The platform comes with granular tools to let users customise the aspect ratio, add a pre-defined style, or select a specific colour palette.

Image generated using Ideogram

Photo Credit: Ideogram

In our experience, we found the customisability aspect of the platform very useful. Even if users do not want to describe the technical details, they can select them from the dropdown menu.

How to Generate AI Images on Ideogram

To use the AI image generator, you will have to go to this website. Then, you can log in and find the image generator text box and customisation tool on top of the home page.

Qwen

Another new entrant to our list, Qwen, recently introduced a new image generation model, which is very useful for several reasons. The model is multilingual and accepts input prompts in several languages, including English and Chinese. It also accepts images as input that users can edit using text prompts.

Image generated using Qwen chatbot

Photo Credit: Qwen

In our testing, we found the image editing capability very useful. Users cannot make inline edits, but can dictate editing specific elements by adding a natural language request. The platform is completely free, which is a bonus.

How to Generate AI Images on Qwen

You can access the chatbot here. Set the default model from the model picker (located on top left) to Qwen3-235B-A22B. After that, you can write a text prompt, and the AI image generator will comply with your requests.