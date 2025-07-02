Honor X9c 5G will launch in India later this month. The company has announced the launch date of the handset and revealed its colour options as well as key specifications. It is confirmed to get a 108-megapixel main rear camera, a 6,600mAh battery, and a 1.5K curved AMOLED display. The handset will be available in the country exclusively via Amazon. The Honor X9c 5G, expected to succeed the Honor X9b in India, was introduced in global markets in November 2024.

Honor X9c 5G India Launch Date, Availability Details

Honor confirmed in a press release that the Honor X9c 5G will launch in India on July 7. The phone will be exclusively available for purchase via Amazon starting July 12. It will be sold in Jade Cyan and Titanium Black colourways. The press release reveals that the handset will come in an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Honor X9c 5G India Variant Key Features

Similar to its global counterpart, the Honor X9c 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It will ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0, which includes the Magic Portal feature for cross-app functionality support. The handset will be equipped with AI-based tools like AI Motion Sensing and AI Erase as well.

For optics, the Honor X9c 5G is set to arrive with a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, up to 3x lossless zoom as well as optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. It will sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate. The screen will have TÜV Rheinland certifications for Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light standards.

The Amazon microsite for the Indian version of the Honor X9c 5G reveals that it will come with SGS drop resistance certification and an IP65M-rated build for dust and 360-degree water resistance. The smartphone will have a 7.98mm thickness and weigh 189g. It will be backed by a 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 66W wired fast charging.

