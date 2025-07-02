Technology News
English Edition

Honor X9c 5G India Launch Set for July 7; Key Specifications and Colour Options Revealed

Honor X9c 5G was initially unveiled in select global markets in November 2024.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2025 15:03 IST
Honor X9c 5G India Launch Set for July 7; Key Specifications and Colour Options Revealed

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X9c 5G will be sold in India in Jade Cyan and Titanium Black colourways

Highlights
  • Honor X9c 5G will be available via Amazon starting July 12
  • It will get an IP65M-rated build and an SGS drop resistance certification
  • The Honor X9c 5G will support 66W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Honor X9c 5G will launch in India later this month. The company has announced the launch date of the handset and revealed its colour options as well as key specifications. It is confirmed to get a 108-megapixel main rear camera, a 6,600mAh battery, and a 1.5K curved AMOLED display. The handset will be available in the country exclusively via Amazon. The Honor X9c 5G, expected to succeed the Honor X9b in India, was introduced in global markets in November 2024.

Honor X9c 5G India Launch Date, Availability Details

Honor confirmed in a press release that the Honor X9c 5G will launch in India on July 7. The phone will be exclusively available for purchase via Amazon starting July 12. It will be sold in Jade Cyan and Titanium Black colourways. The press release reveals that the handset will come in an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Honor X9c 5G India Variant Key Features

Similar to its global counterpart, the Honor X9c 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It will ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0, which includes the Magic Portal feature for cross-app functionality support. The handset will be equipped with AI-based tools like AI Motion Sensing and AI Erase as well.

For optics, the Honor X9c 5G is set to arrive with a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, up to 3x lossless zoom as well as optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. It will sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate. The screen will have TÜV Rheinland certifications for Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light standards.

The Amazon microsite for the Indian version of the Honor X9c 5G reveals that it will come with SGS drop resistance certification and an IP65M-rated build for dust and 360-degree water resistance. The smartphone will have a 7.98mm thickness and weigh 189g. It will be backed by a 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 66W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor X9c 5G, Honor X9c 5G India Launch, Honor X9c 5G Features, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme 15T India Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked
Honor X9c 5G India Launch Set for July 7; Key Specifications and Colour Options Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series: All You Need to Know Ahead of India Launch
  2. Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Tipped to Pack a Large 8,000mAh Battery
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Launched in India With Glyph Matrix, Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Red Magic Astra Gaming Tablet Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  5. Nothing Phone 3 First Impressions
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Features Revealed; Availability Details Confirmed
  7. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Said to Get These Watch Faces
  9. Nothing Headphone 1 With Up to 80 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Moniker Confirmed in Alleged Case Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X9c 5G India Launch Set for July 7; Key Specifications and Colour Options Revealed
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Tipped to Come With Seven New Watch Faces
  3. Realme 15T India Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked
  4. NASA Partners With Netflix for Live Streaming of Rocket Launches, Spacewalks, and More
  5. Xbox Game Pass Titles for First Half of July Announced: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, the Ascent and More
  6. Meta Hypernova Smart Glasses May Debut as ‘Meta Celeste’ With Built-in Mini Game; Design Leaked
  7. Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch in India on July 14 in Three Colour Options
  8. Coros Pace 3, Other Models Affected by Flaw That Lets Malicious Users Access Data, Snoop on Notifications
  9. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Specifications
  10. X to Reportedly Use AI Agents to Write Community Notes In a Bid to Scale the Programme
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »