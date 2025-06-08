ChatGPT has evolved from a basic artificial intelligence (AI) text generation platform to a full-blown assistant. OpenAI, the company behind the chatbot, have added support for advanced large language models as well as tools that now allow individuals to use it for not just basic tasks, but also for advanced workflow management. However, AI still remains a tool which needs to be instructed properly to get the desired output. To make the most of ChatGPT and to significantly improve productivity at work, one needs to know the right prompts to use.

By now, most professionals know how to use ChatGPT to tidy up an email or summarise a document. However, these are basic tasks that does not really enhance the productivity for most individuals, and are better served by integrated AI tools such as Gemini in Gmail and Docs, or Copilot on an AI PC. Real productivity gains come when an AI platform is used for its strengths and for tasks that are more complex, and are often encountered in workplaces.

What is ChatGPT Good For?

While all the major AI chatbots are claimed to be general-purpose and good for all kinds of tasks, that's not entirely true. Some chatbots are better at the conversational experience, some at reasoning, while others are geared towards coding. So, what exactly is ChatGPT good for? (Do note, we are focusing on the AI models that users on the free tier of each platform have access to. So, capabilities of models such as Gemini 2.5 Pro, GPT-4.1, and Claude Opus 4 have not been considered here.)

When used correctly, ChatGPT is a great tool for structured outputs and reasoning-based tasks. This means it can handle tasks that require precise analysis or technical writing better than its competitors. At the same time, it might not be the best tool for creative writing or code generation.

With this understanding, let us check the top five ChatGPT prompts that are used by AI-native professionals and can take your productivity at work to a higher level.

Top Five ChatGPT Prompts to Increase Your Productivity

1. Prompt to use ChatGPT for strategic planning: “You are my thought partner. Help me map out possible approaches to [complex problem], compare trade-offs, and suggest a decision-making framework I can use.”

Why this works: Instead of asking the chatbot for a direct answer, this prompt turns it into a thinking assistant. It will think of different outcomes, possible bottlenecks, and ways to solve those challenges. Additionally, the trade-off analysis and framework will help you with a starting point and add clarity to your decision.

2. Prompt for policy and document reviews: “Read this technical or policy document and extract: a) implicit assumptions, b) unstated dependencies, c) potential edge cases. Then, suggest where this plan might break under real-world pressure.”

Why this works: While typical prompts will only help you summarise a document or find actionable insights, this advanced prompt will turn ChatGPT into a scenario stress-tester. It will not only look for what has been mentioned in the document but also what's missing, leaving you with a much more comprehensive understanding in seconds.

3. Prompt for calendar planning and workload management: “Analyse this task list and cluster it into deep work, shallow work, and collaborative work. Then recommend how I should block my calendar this week for peak productivity.”

Why this works: One of the more challenging tasks at any workplace is to manage workload and planning ahead. By copy-pasting your to-do list or project backlog alongside this prompt, ChatGPT will suggest a smart work week layout. This will eliminate the stress of figuring out which tasks to prioritise, and allow you to focus on your work.

4. Prompt for KPI structuring and goal setting: “Based on this year's performance data and our OKRs, identify patterns of misalignment between goals and execution. Then suggest a restructuring of priorities or incentives to fix the gap.”

Why it works: If you're part of the management or in a leadership position, this prompt will help you understand how to improve the performance of your team while not overloading them work. ChatGPT will focus on analysing and recognising the right patterns to create a sustainable organisational plan.

5. Prompt to set-up a focused meeting: “Draft a meeting agenda for [topic] with clear objectives and time allocations.”

Why it works: If you want to keep your meetings sharp and outcome-driven, it is important to have a structured agenda and time-focused allocation for objectives. This prompt will let ChatGPT generate focused agendas with built-in slots for updates, discussions, and action items.