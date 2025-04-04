Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Amazon Is Adding an AI Powered ‘Recaps’ Feature to Kindle Devices

Amazon Is Adding an AI-Powered ‘Recaps’ Feature to Kindle Devices

Amazon Kindle’s Recap feature will work only with book series and not individual titles.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2025 16:40 IST
Amazon Is Adding an AI-Powered ‘Recaps’ Feature to Kindle Devices

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Kindle feature is being rolled out to all users in the US via a software update

Highlights
  • The Kindle feature uses AI to generate the recap
  • The feature is currently only available in the US
  • Recaps can be located inside the series page in the Kindle library
Advertisement

Amazon is adding a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature to Kindle devices that will help users quickly refresh their memory while reading a book series. Announced on Wednesday, the new feature is dubbed Recaps, and it will provide a short AI-generated recap of the books already read in a series to bring the user up to speed before they read the next book. The e-commerce giant is currently rolling out the new feature via an over-the-air (OTA) update in the US. Notably, in November 2024, Amazon added a similar X-Ray Recaps feature to its video streaming platform, Prime Video.

Kindle Devices Will Now Provide an AI-Generated Book Recap

In a newsroom post, the Seattle-based tech giant detailed the new feature, which is being rolled out to Kindle users in the US. The AI-powered Recaps feature is designed to help those readers who find it difficult to get back into a book series because they do not want to read older books to remember key plot details.

This issue particularly occurs when a book series is not complete and the reader has gone through the released titles. By the time the next book arrives, the memory of the events has faded. Many readers opt to read through a series in continuity because of this issue, which has its downsides, such as reading fatigue and genre boredom.

Amazon's latest feature solves this problem by providing readers a short, AI-generated recap of the books they've already read so that they can move on to the next title without an issue. The recap contains plot points, a storyline summary, and character arcs. The company warns that the recaps will contain spoilers of the previous books. Currently, the feature is available for only English language ebooks that are part of a series.

Notably, Amazon only recognises those books as a part of a series that were purchased or borrowed from its digital store. So, even if books added from other sources are part of a series, they will not show as such in the Kindle library, and the Recaps feature will not work.

Users who have access to the feature can try it out by looking for the “View Recaps” button in the series page in their Kindle Library. Alternatively, it can also be found as an option within the series grouping three-dot menu. Updating the e-reader is necessary before the feature becomes visible. Amazon has not shared when the feature could be released in more regions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Kindle, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Amazon
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Kazakhstan and UAE Central Banks Sign MoU to Collaborate on VDA Regulations, CBDCs

Related Stories

Amazon Is Adding an AI-Powered ‘Recaps’ Feature to Kindle Devices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro to Be the First Phone to Use Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  2. New CMF Phone Rear Camera Module Revealed in Teaser
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Design Renders, Colourways, Key Features Surface Online
  4. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Timeline, Design, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  5. iPhone 17 Pro Could Feature This Flexible 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  6. Poco C71 With 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price, Availability
  7. WhatsApp May Bring Advanced Chat Privacy Feature to Limit Message Sharing
  8. OnePlus 13T Battery Details Teased; Scores Over 3 Million Points on AnTuTu
  9. Google Rolls Out Android 16 Beta 3.2 Update for Pixel With These Fixes
  10. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Series Camera Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Is Adding an AI-Powered ‘Recaps’ Feature to Kindle Devices
  2. Honor Play 60, Honor Play 60m With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Kazakhstan and UAE Central Banks Sign MoU to Collaborate on VDA Regulations, CBDCs
  4. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Working on Suggested Conversation Topics for Meta AI
  5. iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Arrive With More Flexible 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  6. Honor Said to Unveil Magic V5 Foldable Smartphone This Year; to Skip Magic V4 Model
  7. GTA 5 Enhanced Edition Coming to PC Game Pass in April
  8. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Series Camera Details Leaked; Suggest Surprising Changes
  9. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Advanced Chat Privacy Feature to Limit Message Sharing
  10. Love On The Spectrum Season 3 Now Available on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »