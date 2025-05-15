Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Trims Jobs in Devices and Services Unit

Amazon said the layoffs represented a small number of the total for the unit.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 May 2025 19:52 IST
Amazon Trims Jobs in Devices and Services Unit

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon trimmed some Alexa-related jobs in 2023

Highlights
  • The jobcuts are a part of a regular business review
  • The Seattle retailer added about 4,000 jobs between 2021 Q4 and 2025 Q1
  • CEO Andy Jassy is trying to reduce "excessive bureaucracy" in the firm
Advertisement

Amazon on Wednesday cut about 100 jobs in its devices and services unit, the group overseeing development of such diverse products as the Kindle, Echo speakers, Alexa voice assistant and Zoox self-driving cars. 

Amazon confirmed the cuts following an inquiry from Reuters on Wednesday. 

The company said the jobs represented a small number of the total for the unit and were part of its regular business review. A spokesperson declined to provide additional details about which divisions within devices and services were impacted.

“As part of our ongoing work to make our teams and programs operate more efficiently, and to better align with our product roadmap, we've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles," said the spokesperson. 

Amazon trimmed some Alexa-related jobs in 2023 and has been conducting small cuts to various groups in recent months, including its Wondery podcast, stores and communications units. The Seattle retailer added about 4,000 jobs from last year's fourth quarter to this year's first, according to its earnings release earlier this month.

The cost-saving action comes nearly three months after Amazon introduced its first major overhaul of Alexa in a decade, infusing it with generative artificial intelligence software so that it can act more conversationally and take actions for users, among other features.

CEO Andy Jassy is trying to reduce what he described as excessive bureaucracy at the company, including a plan to reduce the number of managers.

Amazon shares closed the day down less than one percent to $210.25.  

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon, Kindle, Echo speakers, Alexa voice assistant, Zoox
OnePlus 13s Colour Options Teased Ahead of Upcoming Launch in India
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Get New Selfie Camera; Might Retain Main Camera of Its Predecessor

Related Stories

Amazon Trims Jobs in Devices and Services Unit
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Gets Upgrade Bonus and Cashback Offers in India
  2. Vivo V50 Elite Edition Launched in India; Vivo TWS 3e Included in the Box
  3. Infinix GT 30 Pro Launch Date Announced; Expected Specifications
  4. OnePlus 13s Colour Options Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 14 5G, Reno 14 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge First Impressions
  7. Amazon Trims Jobs in Devices and Services Unit
  8. Trump Asks Apple to Stop Moving iPhone Production to India
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Fires Up Starship Upper Stage for Ninth Test Flight in Static Fire Trial
  2. Hikers Stumble Upon 600 Gold Coins in Czech Forest Near Polish Border
  3. NASA’s IMAP Spacecraft Prepares to Map the Solar System’s Edge
  4. Hubble Captures First-Ever Rogue Black Hole Devouring a Star Outside Galactic Core
  5. SpaceX Launches 28 Starlink Satellites from Florida: What You Need to Know
  6. Lava Shark 5G India Launch Set for May 23; to Be Priced Under Rs 10,000
  7. Alcatel V3 Ultra Price Range Tipped; May Launch Alongside Alcatel V3 Pro, V3 Classic
  8. Google Gemini Advanced Users Can Now Connect the Chatbot With GitHub
  9. US President Donald Trump Asks Apple to Stop Moving iPhone Production to India
  10. Coinbase Says Cybercriminals Breached User Data, Demanded $20 Million Ransom
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »