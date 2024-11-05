Amazon Prime Video is getting a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will let users easily check the recap of the show they are watching without any spoilers. Announced on Monday, the feature is called X-Ray Recaps and joins the existing X-Ray experience that allows viewers to get trivia about shows and movies as well as information about the cast, soundtrack, and more. The company stated that with X-Ray Recaps users can see spoiler-free text recaps of shows down to the minute when they stopped watching the last time.

Amazon Prime Video Gets X-Ray Recaps

In a newsroom post, Amazon detailed the new AI feature for its streaming platform Prime Video. The company claims that the X-Ray Recaps solves the major challenge faced by viewers — getting spoiler free recaps of shows.

Often, people want to read a quick recap of a show to be brought up to date with what happened since they watched it the last time. This could be for a show whose new season was just released or a show that a viewer wants to revisit after a long time. While both video and text recaps are available on third-party websites, they can often be difficult to find for the exact episode the viewer is on, and can be laden with spoilers.

How the Amazon Prime Video's X-Ray Recaps feature works

Amazon Prime Video's X-Ray Recaps uses generative AI to create brief summaries of full seasons of TV shows, single episodes, and even particular segments of episodes, all of which is personalised “down to the exact minute” of where the user is watching. These text-based snippets highlight cliffhangers, character-driven plot points, and crucial segments that are important to remember.

The company explained that the feature is powered by Amazon Bedrock, an Amazon Web Service (AWS) for building AI applications. X-Ray Recaps also uses custom AI models trained on Amazon SageMaker to analyse various video segments along with the subtitle data to generate summaries. “Guardrails are also applied to ensure the generation of spoiler-free and concise summaries,” it added in the post.

Currently, X-Ray Recaps is available in beta to Fire TV connected devices in the US. Support for additional devices will be added by the end of the year. For now, the feature only supports the Amazon MGM Studios original series such as Daisy Jones and the Six, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.