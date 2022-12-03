Technology News
Amazon's Media Chief Jeff Blackburn Announces Plans to Retire in 2023

Amazon media chief Jeff Blackburn joined the company in 1998 and guided the company through its initial public offering prospectus at Deutsche Bank.

Updated: 3 December 2022 00:42 IST
Amazon's Media Chief Jeff Blackburn Announces Plans to Retire in 2023

Amazon media chief Jeff Blackburn was a key figure behind the success of shows like Rings of Power

Highlights
  • Amazon's media business will be overseen by two current executives
  • Jeff Blackburn has also served as senior vice president at Amazon
  • Amazon witnessed mass layoffs in November this year

Amazon.com's top media executive Jeff Blackburn plans to retire at the start of 2023, the e-commerce giant said on Friday.

The company said that the media and entertainment businesses, led by Blackburn since May last year, will be overseen by two current executives, Mike Hopkins and Steve Boom, who will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy.

The businesses include Prime Video, Amazon Studios, Music, Audible, Games, and Twitch.

Blackburn, who also served as senior vice president at Amazon, joined Amazon in 1998 and guided the company through its initial public offering prospectus at Deutsche Bank.

He left Amazon briefly in February 2021, before returning again in May 2021.

"I've decided to spend 2023 differently, giving more time to family, and feel strongly this is the right decision for me," said Blackburn.

Over the past year and a half, Blackburn was a key figure behind the success of shows like Rings of Power as well as the acquisition of movie studio MGM this year, said Amazon.

Meanwhile, Amazon witnessed mass layoffs in November this year, which are now claimed to extend into next year, as stated by CEO Andy Jassy. The company has informed workers in its devices and books divisions about layoffs. A few employees were also offered a voluntary buyout offer.

Amazon has already notified that it would lay off about 260 corporate workers at various facilities in the state. For those being laid off, Amazon is offering severance packages. It is one among the many tech companies that are witnessing mass layoffs this year. Meta and Twitter also announced job cuts in November, laying off thousands of employees. 

 

Amazon, Amazon Prime Music, Amazon Prime Video, Jeff Blackburn
UPI, Digital Transactions: Government Extends Deadline to Implement 30 Percent Cap
