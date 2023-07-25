Technology News

Spotify Raises Premium Plans Prices Across Several Countries

Rivals services from Apple and Amazon.com and Tidal have all increased prices this year, while YouTube also hiked prices last week.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 July 2023 01:05 IST
The Sweden-based company is due to report its results for the second quarter on Tuesday

Highlights
  • The move will result in a $1 price increase for Spotify's US accounts
  • Spotify has moved in recent months to boost margins
  • Spotify had also raised prices in 46 countries last year

Spotify Technology on Monday raised prices for its premium plans across several countries including the United States and United Kingdom, as the music-streaming company looks to boost profitability in an uncertain economy. 

The move will result in a $1 (nearly Rs. 80) price increase for Spotify's US plans, with the premium single now starting at $10.99 (nearly Rs. 900), duo at $14.99 (nearly Rs. 1,230), family at $16.99 (nearly Rs. 1,390) and the student plan at $5.99 (nearly Rs. 490). 

Spotify has moved in recent months to boost margins with hundreds of layoffs and a restructuring of the podcast unit, which it had built up with billions of dollars in investment.

The price increases come at a time when streaming services, both audio and video, are under rising investor pressure to boost profitability after years of prioritizing user growth. 

Rivals services from Apple and Amazon.com and Tidal have all increased prices this year, while YouTube also hiked prices last week on its monthly and annual premium plans in the US for the first time since the subscription service was launched in 2018. 

Spotify, which had indicated in April that it would raise prices in 2023, had also raised prices in 46 countries last year. 

The Sweden-based company is due to report its results for the second quarter on Tuesday.

In India, Spotify Premium costs Premium Mini at just Rs. 7 per day, however it is only a one-time plan which can only connect a single mobile device at once. Other plans include the Premium Individual plan at Rs. 119 per month, Premium Duo at Rs. 149 per month and Premium Family at just Rs. 179 monthly. All these three plans come with one month free trial. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Cyber Fraud Cases Reports Crossed Over 14,000 in 2021, MoS Informs Parliament

