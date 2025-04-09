Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Amazon Nova Sonic Audio Generation AI Model Released, Can Process Speech in Real Time

Amazon Nova Sonic Audio Generation AI Model Released, Can Process Speech in Real-Time

Amazon Nova Sonic AI model comes with a context window of 32,000 tokens.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2025 11:59 IST
Amazon Nova Sonic Audio Generation AI Model Released, Can Process Speech in Real-Time

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Nova Sonic can be accessed via the company’s Bedrock console via an API

Highlights
  • The model offers up to eight minutes of speech generation per session
  • Amazon says Nova Sonic can understand the context behind the input speech
  • Currently, it only supports the English language in multiple accents
Advertisement

Amazon introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) model in its flagship Nova family of models on Tuesday. Dubbed Amazon Nova Sonic, it is a voice generation model capable of generating human-like speech. However, it is not a text-to-speech (TTS) tool; instead, it can process voice input in real time and respond to it. The Seattle-based tech giant says developers can use the model to build conversational AI chatbots and similar tools. Notably, the Amazon Nova Sonic AI model also supports functional calling and tool use, making it compatible with agentic application developments as well.

Amazon Nova Sonic Is Available As an API

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the release of the Amazon Nova Sonic. The company said traditional approaches to voice-enabled applications use a complex with multiple models such as text recognition, speech-to-text conversion, data processing, and TTS models. This often leads to an increase in latency, and failure in preserving linguistic context, the post added.

Amazon said its approach with the Nova Sonic model was to unify speech understanding and speech generation components. The AI model is said to be able to process data and generate speech in real time, giving it a conversation-like experience. This unified system also allows the model to better understand the pace and timbre of input speech to contextualise the intent of the user.

Additionally, the AI model can understand different speaking styles as well as separate masculine and feminine-sounding voices in different accents. It can also understand when a user misspeaks, mumbles, or pauses while speaking. Amazon says the model can pick up speech even in a noisy setting.

In response generation, the company claims the model can be more expressive and human-like, and can adjust its response style to match the context of the conversation. Currently, the AI model only supports the English language. Amazon said support for more languages will be added soon. The model supports a context window of 32,000 tokens for audio, with an additional window to handle longer conversations. It has a default session limit of eight minutes.

To use the Nova Sonic model, developers can head to Amazon Bedrock and find it under the model access option. It can also be accessed via a bidirectional streaming application programming interface (API) that can both process audio input and generate output.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Nova, Amazon, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Model, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitors Launched in India

Related Stories

Amazon Nova Sonic Audio Generation AI Model Released, Can Process Speech in Real-Time
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Teased to Launch in Three Colour Options
  2. Court: State vs. A Nobody OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Moto G Stylus (2025) Announced With In-Built Stylus and These Features
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Sale in India Begins Today With These Offers
  5. OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale Offers Discounts on These Products
  6. Vivo X200 Ultra to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Colours Revealed Before Launch
  7. Amazon's Latest Nova AI Model Can Generate 2-Minute-Long Videos
  8. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ to Offer a 144Hz Curved AMOLED Display
  9. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Review: The Super Leica Phone
  10. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Said to Get New Camera Feature With iOS 19
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched in India Alongside Realme Narzo 80x 5G
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Fails to Break Above $76,700 as Market Dips Amid Tariff Tensions
  3. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Price to Increase, Upcoming Pixel Fold Models to Get Cheaper: Report
  4. Amazon Nova Sonic Audio Generation AI Model Released, Can Process Speech in Real-Time
  5. Samsung Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitors Launched in India
  6. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Said to Get New Camera Feature With iOS 19
  7. OnePlus 13T Teased to Launch in Three Colour Options
  8. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  9. Moto G Stylus (2025) With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC and AI Features Announced: Price, Specifications
  10. Scientists Revive Dire Wolves Using Ancient DNA and Modern Gene Editing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »