Amazon introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) video generation model that can create up to two minutes of video content with a single prompt. Announced on Monday, the Amazon Nova Reel 1.1 AI model is the successor to the Nova Reel model, which was introduced last year at its re:Invent event. While the latest video model comes with quality and latency improvements, the most significant upgrade is the total duration of video content it can generate in a single run.

Amazon Nova Reel 1.1 Features and Pricing

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the Nova Reel 1.1 AI model and detailed its capabilities. While the model can generate up to two minutes of videos, it will not be a continuous shot. The large language model (LLM) generates six-second-long shots, and a single video can have 20 such shots stitched together to reach the 120-second mark.

The AI model is currently available to developers and general users via the Amazon Bedrock platform. The tech giant says users can either just add a single prompt and let the AI decide the shots for the final video or take control of the project and add specific prompts for each of the shots.

The single prompt mode is dubbed Multishot Automated in Bedrock. Users can provide the model a prompt of up to 4,000 characters, and it will produce a multi-shot video adhering to the request. It only accepts text as input. The multi-prompt mode is dubbed Multishot Manual, which lets users add up to 512-character prompts for each shot. Users can also add an image as a reference for each shot. However, these images should have a resolution of 1280x720p.

Amazon is pitching the AI model to those working in the advertising, marketing, media, and entertainment fields. The company says Nova Reel 1.1 comes with this customisability and lets users control elements such as camera motion, shot content, and more.

Coming to pricing, the Amazon Nova Reel models (which includes both 1.0 and 1.1 versions) cost $0.08 (roughly Rs. 6.9) per second of video generated. This means one video of two minutes in length will cost $9.6 (roughly Rs. 830). This does not include reiterations, as that would be considered a separate project. Amazon does not offer inline edits in the videos.

Notably, Amazon has not disclosed the source of the dataset fed to the Nova Reel AI model. However, the company does say that in case of a copyright violation lawsuit, it will protect all Amazon Web Services (AWS) clients as part of its indemnation policy.