Samsung Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitors Launched in India

The Odyssey 3D can output 3D content without requiring dedicated glasses.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2025 11:57 IST
Samsung Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitors Launched in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Odyssey 3D is available in a single size while Odyssey OLED G8 has two screen size options

  • Samsung OLED G8 is available in 27-inch and 31-inch screen sizes
  • Odyssey 3D uses eye tracking and View Mapping technologies
  • They are available to purchase from the brand website and other stores
Samsung on Wednesday launched the Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8, and Odyssey G9 gaming monitors in India. Leveraging eye-tracking technology and view mapping algorithms, the company claims the Odyssey 3D monitor can output 3D content without requiring dedicated viewing glasses, along with the ability to turn 2D footage into immersive 3D. Meanwhile, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 comes with support for True Black 400, Nvidia G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies which contribute to improved gaming experience.

Samsung Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey G9 Price in India

Samsung Odyssey 3D (G90XF) price in India is set at Rs. 1,27,299. The Odyssey G8 (G81SF), available in 27-inch and 32-inch screen size options, is priced at Rs. 91,299 and Rs. 1,18,999, respectively. The South Korean technology conglomerate has priced the Odyssey G9 (G91F) at Rs. 94,099.

Customers can avail of launch offers with benefits of up to Rs. 10,000. They are available for purchase via the Samsung India website, leading online platforms, and retailers across the country.

Samsung Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey G9 Specifications

The Samsung Odyssey 3D (G90XF) offers with a 27-inch screen with 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1 ms grey-to-grey (GTG) response time. It enables viewers to consume 3D content without wearing dedicated glasses owing to its eye tracking and View Mapping features. As per the company, the former tracks the user's eye movement using an in-built stereo camera, while the latter adjusts the image to enhance the depth perception.

Light field display (LFD) technology powers its 3D capabilities and users can switch between 2D and 3D content based on their preference. The gaming monitor has AMD FreeSync Premium technology support, spatial audio using in-built stereo speakers, and DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports for connectivity.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF) is offered in two screen size options — 27-inch and 31-inch, with both having 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 250 nits. The gaming monitors have a 0.03ms grey-to-grey (GTG) response time and come with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. Powered by Quantum Dot technology, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF) has VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification which, the company claims, helps it deliver vibrant contrast levels.

Samsung has equipped both models with its proprietary Safeguard+ and Dynamic Cooling System to ensure prolonged life of the OLED screen and mitigate screen burn-in issues.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 (G91F) is the largest monitor in the company's new lineup. It sports a 49-inch DQHD (5,120 x 1,440 pixels) screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, and 350 nits peak brightness. Catering to gamers, the monitor also gets AMD FreeSync Premium and HDR10+ support.

Samsung claims it enables multitasking courtesy of its Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture modes which allow users to view content from multiple sources simultaneously. Meanwhile, its Auto Source Switch+ feature automatically detects and displays the connected devices. The connectivity options on the Samsung Odyssey G9 (G91F) include HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-A ports, USB Type-B ports, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
