Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Anthropic Releases Claude Haiku 4.5 as a Fast and Cost Effective AI Model

Anthropic Releases Claude Haiku 4.5 as a Fast and Cost-Effective AI Model

Anthropic said Claude Haiku 4.5 delivers similar levels of coding performance as the Sonnet 4 AI model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 October 2025 18:11 IST
Anthropic Releases Claude Haiku 4.5 as a Fast and Cost-Effective AI Model

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Anthropic said the Claude Haiku 4.5 AI model will be available to all users

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Claude Haiku 4.5 is said to be twice as fast as Sonnet 4
  • It outperforms Gemini 2.5 Pro on the SWE-bench Verified
  • The model arrived two weeks after Anthropic released Claude Sonnet 4.5
Advertisement

Anthropic, on Wednesday, introduced the Claude Haiku 4.5 artificial intelligence (AI) model. It is the smallest model in the Claude 4.5 series, and the second to be launched after the Claude Sonnet 4.5. Unlike the frontier model, its focus is on low-latency tasks, with the San Francisco-based AI firm highlighting that it is twice as fast as the Sonnet 4, while delivering similar levels of coding performance. Just like Sonnet 4.5, the large language model (LLM) is available to users on the free tier.

Anthropic Debuts Claude Haiku 4.5 AI Model

In a newsroom post, the AI firm announced and detailed its latest small AI model, highlighting benefits such as faster speed and cheaper application programming interface (API) costs as the main benefits. Unlike Sonnet 4.5, it is not a frontier model, but is geared towards real-time use cases due to its low latency.

Anthropic claims that Claude Haiku 4.5 surpasses the last generation's frontier model in tasks such as Computer Use, which makes products such as Claude for Chrome (currently in beta) more useful. The company added that “Users who rely on AI for real-time, low-latency tasks like chat assistants, customer service agents, or pair programming will appreciate Haiku 4.5.”

Coming to benchmarks, the AI firm shared the scores achieved by the model during internal evaluation. As per the shared results, it outperforms Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro in the SWE-bench Verified benchmark for coding performance, and Terminal-bench for agentic terminal coding. It also beats both Gemini 2.5 Pro and GPT-5 in Tau-2 for agentic tool use and OSWorld for computer use benchmarks. However, its performance in MMMU for visual reasoning, GPQA Diamond for reasoning, and AIME 2025 for mathematics is below the frontier models.

On safety evaluation, Anthropic said it is more aligned than its predecessor, Claude Haiku 3.5, based on its automated alignment assessment. The company also called it “our safest model yet” by highlighting that it showed a lower overall rate of misaligned behaviour than both Claude Sonnet 4.5 and Claude Opus 4.1. It has been released under the AI Safety Level 2 (ASL-2) standard for limited chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) risks.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI models, LLMs
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Battlefield 6 Has Reportedly Sold 7 Million Copies in Just 5 Days After Launch

Related Stories

Anthropic Releases Claude Haiku 4.5 as a Fast and Cost-Effective AI Model
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launch Details Likely to Be Announced on October 17
  2. Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 for Vivo and iQOO Handsets Globally
  3. Honor's Robot Phone With a Pop-Up Camera Will Debut at MWC 2026
  4. Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Launched With Dimensity 9500 SoC: See Price
  5. Dreame F10 Review: Good Cleaning Performance for an Affordable Price
  6. Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price and Features Leaked
  7. Oppo Watch S With Temperature Monitoring Launched at This Price
  8. Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo Pad 5 Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  9. iPad Pro With M5 Chip, OLED Display Launched in India at This Price
  10. Google Offers Up to 2TB of Storage Across Gmail and Photos for Rs. 11
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Launched With Dimensity 9500 SoC, Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras: Price, Features
  2. Anthropic Releases Claude Haiku 4.5 as a Fast and Cost-Effective AI Model
  3. Oppo Watch S Launched With Temperature Monitoring, 16-Channel SpO2 Sensor: Price, Specifications
  4. Battlefield 6 Has Reportedly Sold 7 Million Copies in Just 5 Days After Launch
  5. Japan Tells OpenAI to Stop Using Mario, Pikachu, and Anime Characters in Sora 2 Videos: Report
  6. Oppo Pad 5 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Chipset, 10,420mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. WhatsApp Channel Quiz Feature Spotted in Development, Could Launch Soon
  8. Instagram Rolls Out Diwali-Themed Meta AI-Powered Effects for Stories, Video Effects on Edits App
  9. Gmail Working on Bills, Travel Inbox Labels for Easier Email Organisation: Report
  10. Reliance Jio, Aptos to Launch Blockchain Rewards for 500 Million Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »