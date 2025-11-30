Technology News
Milon Hobe Koto Dine OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Solanki Roy Romance Drama Series

Milon Hobe Koto Dine brings together Solanki Roy and Gourab Chatterjee in a fresh romantic drama filled with emotional twists.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 November 2025 15:42 IST
Milon Hobe Koto Dine OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Solanki Roy Romance Drama Series

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Milon Hobe Koto Dine with Solanki Roy and Gourab Chatterjee premieres on Dec 1, 2025

  • Solanki Roy returns to Bengali television after two years
  • Premieres December 1, 2025, on Star Jalsha & JioHotstar
  • A fresh enemies-to-lovers modern romance between Ella and Gora
Solanki Roy is back on the small screen after a gap of two long years, and this time around, the bubbly actress moves into a new soulful character in Milon Hobe Koto Dine. Having delivered popular performances in the past, Solanki comes together with Gourab Chatterjee to present a millennial love story that has emotions, opposites-attract chemistry, and contemporary Bengali storytelling appeal. Big in drama, warmth, and conflict, the series is set to take viewers through a journey where love comes when it's least anticipated and takes everything you have along with it.

When and Where to Watch

Milon Hobe Koto Dine will be available to watch on JioHotstar from Monday to Sunday, 1st December 2025, at 9:30 PM.

Trailer and Plot

The promo shows free-spirited Ella, who loves art and believes in love even if it causes her heartbreaks, and Gora, a hard-nosed realist who doesn't believe in love. Their rough character edges create a compelling enemies-to-lovers arc with all the tension and chemistry and feel a good enemies-to-lovers story could provide, which obviously would make this series instantly attractive.

Cast and Crew

The series features Solanki Roy in the lead role of Ella and Gourab Chatterjee as Gora, with Koushik Roy, Kushal Thakur, and Sohini Sanyal. Produced by Acropoliis Entertainment, the show reflects the superior quality and brilliant depth that are unique to other offerings of the studio in Bengali television shows.

Reception

The series hasn't aired yet, so there is no official IMDb rating available.

Further reading: JioHotstar, ott
