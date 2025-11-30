Technology News
Dies Irae OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Pranav Mohanlal’s Horror Thriller Online

Dies Irae follows Rohan’s terrifying journey as a supernatural presence invades his life, leading him into hidden truths and haunting revelations.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 November 2025 14:35 IST
Dies Irae OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Pranav Mohanlal's Horror Thriller Online

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Dies Irae stars Pranav Mohanlal in psychological horror by Rahul Sadasivan

Highlights
  • Dies Irae is a psychological horror film starring Pranav Mohanlal
  • Directed and written by Rahul Sadasivan
  • Begins streaming on JioHotstar on December 5, 2025
When a man who has the world by the short and curlies starts to be afraid of the one place he should feel safe, his home, then horror gets very personal indeed. The Day of Wrath, directed by Rahul Sadasivan. One person's fear-filled nightmare becomes another's gripping psychologicalism. With a gripping theatrical run behind it, Pranav Mohanlal delivers another riveting performance that seamlessly combines depth and dread. Filled with shadows, spirits, and secrets, the end of this horror film is only the beginning.

When and Where to Watch

JioHotstar has announced the stream of Dies Irae from December 5, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer traces the life of Rohan, played by Pranav Mohanlal, whose perfect life falls apart after he feels a supernatural presence that is mysteriously connected to his dead girlfriend, Kani. Joined by Potti, he tries to find out the horrifying reality and soon is driven into a scary world in which an eerie wedding of existential fear, guilt, and the supernatural haunts him.

Cast and Crew

The film features Pranav Mohanlal as Rohan, opposite Sushmitha Bhat, Shine Tom Chacko, Jibin Gopinath, and Arun Ajikumar, beginning in supporting roles. The film, which is directed and scripted by Rahul Sadasivan, proves that the filmmaker is coming good on what has to be a natural proclivity for horror after Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam.

Reception

Dies Irae has been appreciated for its engaging plot, angst-horror setting, and Pranav Mohanlal's makeover act. The movie received an awesome response of 7.4/10 from IMDb.


