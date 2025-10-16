Battlefield 6 is a massive hit with reportedly over seven million copies sold across all platforms. The military shooter, which released October 10 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, is also said to have generated $350 million (roughly Rs. 3,077 crore) in revenue since launch. Taking the five-day period since launch into account, Battlefield 6 sales are reportedly only bettered by EA Sports FC 26 in 2025, making it one of the best-selling games of the year.

Battlefield 6 Sells 7 Million Copies

That's according to data from markets research firm Alinea Analytics, shared with GamesIndustry.biz. As per the company's estimates, Battlefield 6 has sold seven million units in just five days of launch, generating $350 million in gross revenues. That five-day sales figure only trails EA Sports FC 26, another EA release, this year. The football video game, which launched on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms on September 26, reportedly sold 7.7 million copies in the same time.

Monster Hunter Wilds from earlier this year and the recently released Borderlands 4 round up the third and fourth spots on the sales chart, with 6.2 million and 2.3 million copies sold in the same period, respectively.

Alinea's data, aggregated across Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation storefronts, showed that over half of all Battlefield 6 sales came from Steam — over 3.5 million copies. Battlefield broke Steam player records after launch, accumulating over 700,000 concurrent players on the platform. The shooter is now one of the most played games in Steam history.

After Steam, PS5 had the biggest share of sales at 23.7 percent, followed by Xbox at 19.6 percent.

EA has not yet shared official sales figures. The game's successful launch, however, marks a return for the Battlefield franchise as an FPS giant. EA has also shared plans for post-launch updates for the game, with more maps, weapons, and additional content planned.

Battlefield 6 launched on October 10 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.