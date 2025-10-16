Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlefield 6 Has Reportedly Sold 7 Million Copies in Just 5 Days After Launch

Battlefield 6 Has Reportedly Sold 7 Million Copies in Just 5 Days After Launch

Over half of all Battlefield 6 sales have reportedly come from Steam.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 October 2025 17:39 IST
Battlefield 6 Has Reportedly Sold 7 Million Copies in Just 5 Days After Launch

Photo Credit: EA

Battlefield 6 released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Battlefield 6 has sold more than 3.5 million copies on Steam
  • The game is now one of the most played titles in Steam history
  • Battlefield 6's sales are second only to EA Sports FC 26
Advertisement

Battlefield 6 is a massive hit with reportedly over seven million copies sold across all platforms. The military shooter, which released October 10 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, is also said to have generated $350 million (roughly Rs. 3,077 crore) in revenue since launch. Taking the five-day period since launch into account, Battlefield 6 sales are reportedly only bettered by EA Sports FC 26 in 2025, making it one of the best-selling games of the year.

Battlefield 6 Sells 7 Million Copies

That's according to data from markets research firm Alinea Analytics, shared with GamesIndustry.biz. As per the company's estimates, Battlefield 6 has sold seven million units in just five days of launch, generating $350 million in gross revenues. That five-day sales figure only trails EA Sports FC 26, another EA release, this year. The football video game, which launched on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms on September 26, reportedly sold 7.7 million copies in the same time.

Monster Hunter Wilds from earlier this year and the recently released Borderlands 4 round up the third and fourth spots on the sales chart, with 6.2 million and 2.3 million copies sold in the same period, respectively.

Alinea's data, aggregated across Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation storefronts, showed that over half of all Battlefield 6 sales came from Steam — over 3.5 million copies. Battlefield broke Steam player records after launch, accumulating over 700,000 concurrent players on the platform. The shooter is now one of the most played games in Steam history.

After Steam, PS5 had the biggest share of sales at 23.7 percent, followed by Xbox at 19.6 percent.

EA has not yet shared official sales figures. The game's successful launch, however, marks a return for the Battlefield franchise as an FPS giant. EA has also shared plans for post-launch updates for the game, with more maps, weapons, and additional content planned.

Battlefield 6 launched on October 10 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Battlefield 6, EA, Steam, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Japan Tells OpenAI to Stop Using Mario, Pikachu, and Anime Characters in Sora 2 Videos: Report

Related Stories

Battlefield 6 Has Reportedly Sold 7 Million Copies in Just 5 Days After Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launch Details Likely to Be Announced on October 17
  2. Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 for Vivo and iQOO Handsets Globally
  3. Google Offers Up to 2TB of Storage Across Gmail and Photos for Rs. 11
  4. Honor's Robot Phone With a Pop-Up Camera Will Debut at MWC 2026
  5. iQOO 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC to Launch in India in November
  6. Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo Pad 5 Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Colourways Revealed; Realme GT 8 to Run on This Chipset
  8. Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price and Features Leaked
  9. iPad Pro With M5 Chip, OLED Display Launched in India at This Price
  10. Kishkindhapuri OTT Release: Telugu Horror Film to Release ZEE5 Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlefield 6 Has Reportedly Sold 7 Million Copies in Just 5 Days After Launch
  2. Japan Tells OpenAI to Stop Using Mario, Pikachu, and Anime Characters in Sora 2 Videos: Report
  3. WhatsApp Channel Quiz Feature Spotted in Development, Could Launch Soon
  4. Instagram Rolls Out Diwali-Themed Meta AI-Powered Effects for Stories, Video Effects on Edits App
  5. Gmail Working on Bills, Travel Inbox Labels for Easier Email Organisation: Report
  6. Reliance Jio, Aptos to Launch Blockchain Rewards for 500 Million Users
  7. Apple Executive Leading Siri Revamp Project Reportedly Snagged by Meta
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Reportedly Scrapped; Galaxy S26 Lineup Could Comprise Three Models
  9. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Note 15 Pro India Launch Timeline, Price and Specifications Leaked
  10. Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Goes on Sale in India Alongside ROG Xbox Ally: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »