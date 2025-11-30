Technology News
Coffee Waste Could Make Concrete Stronger and Greener, Scientists Find

RMIT researchers turned spent coffee grounds into biochar and replaced up to 15 percent of sand in concrete, boosting strength by 30 percent.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 November 2025 10:40 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/jarmoluk

Coffee Biochar Can Boost Concrete Strength and Cut Emissions.

Highlights
  • Coffee waste biochar boosts concrete’s strength by about thirty percent
  • Life-cycle CO₂ falls up to twenty-six percent with biochar substitution
  • Trials show coffee-concrete viable for footpaths and infrastructure use
New research shows spent coffee grounds can make concrete stronger and greener. RMIT University scientists heated used coffee grounds (about 350°C, no oxygen) to create a fine “biochar”. Adding 15% biochar (replacing the same fraction of sand) boosted concrete's 28-day strength by roughly 30%. A life-cycle analysis found CO₂ emissions fell by up to 26% (with fossil-fuel use down 31%) when biochar was added. Cement production itself accounts for about 8% of global CO₂.

Coffee biochar concrete

According to the study, RMIT University scientists heated coffee waste to make fine biochar, turning waste into a circular‑economy resource. The charcoal-like biochar, mixed into cement and sand, improves durability and eases reliance on scarce natural sand. The researchers report life-cycle carbon reductions of about 15–26 percent when replacing 5–15 percent of the sand with biochar. The team has already trialled coffee-concrete in a footpath pour and on part of a Victorian highways upgrade.

Towards sustainable construction

The construction industry is a huge contributor to greenhouse gases worldwide with nearly 37 per cent of its emissions (the cement manufacturing process alone emits approximately 8 per cent). Novelties such as coffee-biochar concrete are better aligned with a wider initiative of sustainable materials and circularity.

Embodied carbon in concrete can be reduced by substituting sand and cement with the recycled or other inputs (e.g. fly ash, slag or waste-derived biochar). These strategies will decrease the use of virgin resources and contribute to achieving net-zero goals, which will make buildings more environmentally friendly.



  1. OnePlus 12R Gets OxygenOS 16 Update With These New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Regai Is Streaming Now: Where to Watch the Tamil Mystery Drama Online
  2. NASA Steps In to Support ESA’s Rosalind Franklin Rover Ahead of 2028 Mars Launch
  3. Coffee Waste Could Make Concrete Stronger and Greener, Scientists Find
  4. Fermi Telescope Detects Gamma-Ray Halo That Could Be First Direct Dark Matter Signal
  5. Researchers Develop New Materials for Truly Stretchable OLED Screens
  6. OxygenOS 16 Update Rolling Out to OnePlus 12R Globally, Brings New AI Tools and Upgraded Performance
  7. Dhurandhar OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt-Starrer
  8. Born Hungry Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch the Journey of Chef Sash Simpson
  9. Brat Is Streaming Now: Where to Watch Darling Krishna’s Betting-World Drama
  10. Bad Guys 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Animated Heist-Comedy
