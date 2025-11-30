Technology News
English Edition

After The Hunt Is Streaming Online Now: Know All About Julia Robert’s Thriller Movie

After the Hunt, directed by Luca Guadagnino, a new psychological thriller about a professor's life released on Prime Video on November 20th.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 November 2025 16:10 IST
After The Hunt Is Streaming Online Now: Know All About Julia Robert’s Thriller Movie

Photo Credit: Prime Video

After the Hunt can now be watched on Prime Video

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Julia Roberts is an ethics professor going through a challenging phase.
  • Here, one of her students accuses her colleagues of misconduct
  • The theme of the movie revolves around the unravelling of events
Advertisement

After the Hunt is a psychological thriller directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Nora Garrett. The movie stars Julia Roberts as an ethics professor from Yale. It's when her life changes when one of her colleagues is accused of misconduct by a star student, who also threatens to expose her past secret. The movie is set to release on the online platform Prime Video starting November 20th. The movie explores personal dilemmas and hidden secrets. Here is everything you need to know about the psychological thriller's cast, plot and other details of the movie in the article.

When and Where to Watch After the Hunt?

After the Hunt, starring Julia Roberts directed by Luca Guadagnino, premiered on the OTT platform Prime Video globally on November 20th. You can watch it right now, as long as you have an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot

The movie revolves around a college professor played by Julia Roberts. She goes through a challenging phase in her life. It's when one of the bright students, played by Ayo Edebiri, a star student, levels accusations against the professor's colleagues, leading her to a personal and professional crossroads, which is a direct threat to reveal a secret from her past.

A tough situation arose when she had to choose between personal dilemmas and professional challenges, as one of her students was involved. As the events and situations tend to unfold, a hidden secret from her past life threatens to surface.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, with a production team that includes Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody, and written by Nora Garrett. The cast includes Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, Michael Stuhlbarg, and many others.

Reception

After the Hunt is a psychological thriller directed by Luca Guadagnino, released on November 20th on Prime Video, the movie has an IMDb rating of 6.3/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Prime video, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Motorola Smartphone With Mysterious Snapdragon Chip Listed on Geekbench: Expected Specifications, Features
Cloudflare Restores Services After Outage Knocks X, ChatGPT, Canva and Downtime Trackers Offline

Related Stories

After The Hunt Is Streaming Online Now: Know All About Julia Robert’s Thriller Movie
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Confirms Third Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Is a Natural Comet
#Latest Stories
  1. New Study Models How Interstellar Objects Could Approach and Impact Earth
  2. NASA Confirms Third Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Is a Natural Comet
  3. Nagin Season 7 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Popular Supernatural Drama
  4. After The Hunt Is Streaming Online Now: Know All About Julia Robert’s Thriller Movie
  5. Milon Hobe Koto Dine OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Solanki Roy Romance Drama Series
  6. Dies Irae OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Pranav Mohanlal’s Horror Thriller Online
  7. Thamma OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's Horror Comedy
  8. Regai Is Streaming Now: Where to Watch the Tamil Mystery Drama Online
  9. NASA Steps In to Support ESA’s Rosalind Franklin Rover Ahead of 2028 Mars Launch
  10. Coffee Waste Could Make Concrete Stronger and Greener, Scientists Find
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »