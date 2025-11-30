After the Hunt is a psychological thriller directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Nora Garrett. The movie stars Julia Roberts as an ethics professor from Yale. It's when her life changes when one of her colleagues is accused of misconduct by a star student, who also threatens to expose her past secret. The movie is set to release on the online platform Prime Video starting November 20th. The movie explores personal dilemmas and hidden secrets. Here is everything you need to know about the psychological thriller's cast, plot and other details of the movie in the article.

When and Where to Watch After the Hunt?

After the Hunt, starring Julia Roberts directed by Luca Guadagnino, premiered on the OTT platform Prime Video globally on November 20th. You can watch it right now, as long as you have an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot

The movie revolves around a college professor played by Julia Roberts. She goes through a challenging phase in her life. It's when one of the bright students, played by Ayo Edebiri, a star student, levels accusations against the professor's colleagues, leading her to a personal and professional crossroads, which is a direct threat to reveal a secret from her past.

A tough situation arose when she had to choose between personal dilemmas and professional challenges, as one of her students was involved. As the events and situations tend to unfold, a hidden secret from her past life threatens to surface.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, with a production team that includes Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody, and written by Nora Garrett. The cast includes Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, Michael Stuhlbarg, and many others.

Reception

After the Hunt has an IMDb rating of 6.3/10.