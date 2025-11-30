NASA Confirms Third Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Is a Natural Comet

On 1 July 2025, NASA's ATLAS telescope in Chile discovered a fast-moving object named 3I/ATLAS. Only the third confirmed interstellar visitor to our Solar System, it will swing safely through the Solar System without approaching Earth. In late November, NASA consolidated observations from over 20 spacecraft and confirmed that 3I/ATLAS is a natural comet — not alien technology. Astronomers note that the object “offers a rare chance to study material forged around another star”.

Confirmed as a comet, not alien technology

As per a NASA briefing (via Space.com), scientists stressed that 3I/ATLAS behaves exactly like a familiar comet. Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya declared, “This object is a comet … it looks and behaves like a comet”. Science directorate chief Nicky Fox added that none of the data show any “technosignatures” or other signs of artificial design. She also emphasised that the comet poses no danger to Earth – its closest approach will still be about 1.8 AU away.

Ancient origins and unusual chemistry

Scientists think that 3I/ATLAS was created in a very distant and very ancient star system. The outgassing of it has been examined by telescopes, such as Hubble and Webb, which have detected abnormally high levels of carbon dioxide and nickel vapour in its coma.

These are the exotic chemical fingerprints, never observed in Solar System comets, that provide astronomers with a rare view of pure material of a foreign star system. To scientists, this is an exciting discovery. According to NASA's Tom Statler, 3I/ATLAS with evidence of what was there before our Sun was born gives me goosebumps to think about.