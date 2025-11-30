Technology News
Regai Is Streaming Now: Where to Watch the Tamil Mystery Drama Online

Regai is a Tamil mystery drama revolves around a shocking incident that changes the life of an ordinary person.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 November 2025 12:40 IST
Photo Credit: Zee5

Regai, by M. Dhinakaran and starring Vivek Prasanna, is now streaming on Zee5

  • Regai is now available to stream on OTT
  • Written and directed by M. Dhinakaran
  • Features Vivek Prasanna in a major supporting role
Regai is a drama that navigates how one peculiar incident can turn the lives of ordinary people. Directed with a strong focus on suspense and emotions, the film slowly unleashes the personal struggles and impact of decisions which are made in difficult times. With the storytelling approach and realistic performances, Regai gives engaging content to the audience from start to end. The movie has a gripping narrative and also provides viewers with a meaningful storyline. Regai is about murder, and it's a suspenseful drama to watch.

When and Where to Watch

Regai can now be watched on OTT, Zee5 now, after its release on November 28. The viewers who love to watch crime stories would love to watch it from their home screens.

Trailer and Plot

Regai's trailer gives you a tense storyline from Rajesh Kumar's novel, which is filled with emotional conflicts, lots of secrets and peculiar twists. The story follows a main character who is leading a peaceful life and is changed after an incident.

As the story proceeds, there is a hidden web os lies that is revealed. When truth comes infornt it changes everything, and a web of drama is created, with lots of regret and guilt. This movie moves through different phases and shows how every character reacts to the changes and crises. Relationships are put under stake and under a lot of pressure.

Cast and Crew

Regai features a strong cast with Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj in the main lead and Vivek Prasanna in a supporting role. It has been directed and produced by Maran. M. Dhinakaran is the writer of this film.

Reception

Regai has gained different views about its exceptional storyline and performances. It has an IMDb rating of 6 out of 10.

Further reading: OTT, Zee5
