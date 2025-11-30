Nagin is back on OTT soon, with its Season 7. The viewers are waiting for the new twist in the story. This time, Nagin is back with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary with a mystical snake buzz. Before her, Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna and Tejasswi Prakash. Season 7 is all set to weave the magical story this month. Priyanka gained popularity from Big Boss 16 by being a runner-up. The drama is set to gain popularity this season, too, with its interesting twists and turns and emotional flair.

When and Where to Watch

The drama is going to be on OTT JioHotstar from December 27, 2025, every Saturday and Sunday.

Trailer and Plot

The actual storyline is still not out; however, Ekta has given hints in the teaser that this time, Dragon and other power elements will be added to it. Yet, the main theme is going to be focused on the high-octane story of revenge, which has given a grip to this show since 2015.

The latest promo shows Priyanka transforming into a naive woman and changing into a shapeshifting serpent. The story is going to be from the Mahakumbh Mela, which gives a hint of Mahayudh. The story takes us to Nagin saving the world from disaster and taking revenge.

Cast and Crew

With Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, there are other actors, Namik Paul, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, Karan Kundrra, Puneet Tejwani and Vivian Dsena. The producer of the show is known in Indian Television as the daily soap queen, Ekta Kapoor. Santram Varma has directed season 7 of Nagin.

Reception

Nagin Season 7 has gained a lot of buzz from social media and its trailer on television. It has no IMDb rating yet.