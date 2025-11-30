Thamma OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's Horror Comedy

Thamma, one of the massive Diwali blockbusters of 2025, is now returning with a bang, much to the excitement of its enthusiasts who are waiting for it to be released on digital platforms! It's an original and exciting mashup of several genres, including comedy, horror, mystery, and romance, which come crashing together to be the most recent standout strand in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). With strong performances, a different vampire angle, and an emotionally engaging love story, Thamma has suddenly turned into one of those films that everyone is talking about.

When and Where to Watch

Thamma falls into the now-popular trend of dual OTT release: Arrival is in two phases. First, OTT Rental (Early Access) comes out on 2nd December, 2025. Then, the full OTT Release on Amazon's Prime Video takes place on 16th December, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer about Alok Goyal, a journalist who meets the Betaal Tadaka and subsequently experiences forbidden love and his own transformation, is below. Both of them face Yakshasan, and there's horror, romance, and folklore, and it's all in the style of MHCU.

Cast and Crew

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. Aditya Sarpotdar directed, and Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara and Suresh Mathew wrote. An enjoyable mix of mythology and entertainment, the movie is buoyed by its entertaining performances and strong writing.

Reception

Thamma was popular among the audience; it went on to become a huge success at the box office. The film has a 6.4/10 rating on IMDb.