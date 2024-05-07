Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Could Unveil an AI Powered Photo Editing Feature at the Let Loose Event: Report

Apple Could Unveil an AI-Powered Photo Editing Feature at the Let Loose Event: Report

As per the report, the generative AI photo editing feature is dubbed Clean Up.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2024 12:56 IST
Apple Could Unveil an AI-Powered Photo Editing Feature at the Let Loose Event: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels/Mateusz Taciak

Reportedly, the AI photo editing feature Clean Up was spotted in macOS

Highlights
  • Apple is rumoured to introduce AI features with iOS 18
  • Apple researchers published a paper on an AI image-editing model
  • It is expected to unveil new iPad Air and Pro models on Tuesday
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly working on an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered photo editing feature which it might unveil soon. The Cupertino-based tech giant is hosting its Let Loose event on Tuesday, where it is expected to introduce new iPad Air and iPad Pro models and a new Apple Pencil. It is said that during the event, the company might also tease its new AI feature, and then introduce it later in 2024. Notably, Apple researchers have also published a paper on an AI model capable of editing images.

According to a report by AppleInsider, Apple is working on an AI-powered feature dubbed ‘Clean Up' which is said to offer “Photoshop-grade editing capabilities” to users. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report claimed that the feature is currently being internally tested and is designed for the in-house Photos app. It further stated that the feature was being planned for macOS 15, but did not specify whether it would also be available on iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.

This feature is reported to be located within the edit menu of the new version of the Photos app. There are three options Adjust, Filter, and Crop, and the Clean Up feature can be found within the Adjust menu. As for what it does, the feature is said to remove background objects from one part of the image, which can be selected using the brush tool. A similar tool is also available in Google's Pixel smartphones.

Interestingly, earlier this year, Apple researchers published a paper titled Guiding Instruction-Based Image Editing Via Multimodal Large Language Models, which mentioned an AI model that can make complex edits in an image with simple prompts and actions. If the report about the Clean Up feature is true, there is a chance it could be based on this LLM.

The report also highlighted that there is a chance that the tech giant could tease this feature during its Let Loose event. This would make sense if the company also intends to release the feature for the iPad. An earlier report mentioned that Apple might introduce the new iPad Pro with the M4 chipset that carries a new neural engine capable of running AI features. The company could also introduce it as an AI device.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Apple AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone 15 Pro Max Emerges as Best Selling Smartphone in Q1 2024 as Apple, Samsung Dominate Top 10 List: Report

Related Stories

Apple Could Unveil an AI-Powered Photo Editing Feature at the Let Loose Event: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's 'Let Loose' iPad Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  2. These Apple, Samsung Phones Were the Best-Selling Handsets in Q1 2024
  3. Best Deals to Check Before Amazon's Great Summer Sale Ends
  4. WhatsApp Update With Green Buttons and New Icons Rolled Out for iOS Users
  5. Realme GT Neo 6 Officially Teased; Key Features Revealed
  6. Samsung Said to Boost Battery Life in Galaxy S25 Series With Battery AI
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Alleged Render Suggests Revamped Rear Design With Rounded Corners
  2. Apple Could Unveil an AI-Powered Photo Editing Feature at the Let Loose Event: Report
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Max Emerges as Best Selling Smartphone in Q1 2024 as Apple, Samsung Dominate Top 10 List: Report
  4. Apple's 'Let Loose' iPad Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  5. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Live Images Leak; Show Hole-Punch Display, Dual Rear Cameras, More
  6. Realme GT Neo 6 Officially Teased; Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  7. Acer TravelLite Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Coinbase Sued in US for Allegedly ‘Deceiving’ Investors: Details
  9. WhatsApp Update With Green Buttons and New Icons Rolled Out for iOS Users
  10. Crypto Wallets Grab Vodafone’s Attention as Telco Looks to Integrate Blockchain in Operations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »