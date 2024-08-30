Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple, Nvidia in Talks to Join OpenAI Funding Round: Reports

Apple, Nvidia in Talks to Join OpenAI Funding Round: Reports

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Apple's interest, citing sources, while Bloomberg News reported on Nvidia's potential involvement.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 August 2024 12:42 IST
Apple, Nvidia in Talks to Join OpenAI Funding Round: Reports

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Levart_Photographer

OpenAI sparked the AI arms race with the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022

Highlights
  • OpenAi was reportedly valued at $80 billion in February
  • Microsoft is also expected to participate in the funding round
  • Investment amounts of Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia remain undisclosed
Advertisement

Apple and chip giant Nvidia are reportedly in talks to invest in OpenAI as part of a new fundraising round that could value the ChatGPT maker above $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7,870 crore), according to media reports on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Apple's interest, citing sources, while Bloomberg News reported on Nvidia's potential involvement.

The news comes a day after the Journal reported that venture capital firm Thrive Capital would invest around $1 billion (roughly Rs. 78.70 crore) in OpenAI, leading the funding round.

Apple and OpenAI not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while Thrive Capital, Nvidia and Microsoft declined comment.

OpenAI has become increasingly important to Apple's artificial intelligence strategy, with the iPhone maker bringing the AI firm's chatbot, ChatGPT, to Apple devices in June as part of "Apple Intelligence."

Apple was also reported to gain an observer role on OpenAI's board.

Microsoft, OpenAI's largest strategic investor with over $10 billion (roughly Rs. 787 crore) invested, is also expected to participate in the funding round, according to the WSJ report.

The exact investment amounts from Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia remain undisclosed.

OpenAI's high valuation is a result of the AI arms race it sparked with the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, prompting companies across industries to invest billions in the technology to stay ahead of the competition and capture market share.

The Sam Altman-led firm was reportedly valued at $80 billion (roughly Rs. 6,296 crore) in February after completing a deal where the company would sell existing shares in a so-called tender offer led by Thrive Capital.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AI, Apple, Nvidia, OpenAI
Elon Musk, Tesla Win Dismissal of Lawsuit Over Alleged Dogecoin Manipulation
Bitcoin Price Dips Alongside Ether, Other Altcoins Amid Ongoing Market Volatility

Related Stories

Apple, Nvidia in Talks to Join OpenAI Funding Round: Reports
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Intelligence Clean Up Feature Might Label Edited Images
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With Sony LYT-700C Camera Launched
  3. Reliance Announces JioTV OS With Hello Jio AI Assistant, JioTV+ and More
  4. iQOO Z9s 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  5. Galaxy Z Fold 6 Users Report Paint Peeling Off: Here's What Samsung Said
  6. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs OnePlus Open
  7. Infinix Zero 40 Series With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: See Price
  8. Realme 13 5G Series With 80W Fast Charging Debuts in India: See Prices, Offers
  9. AI-Powered Plaud NotePin Wearable Device Launched at This Price
  10. Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India, Launch Timeline and Key Features Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Says its Llama AI Models Being Used by Banks, Tech Companies
  2. Moto G55, Moto G35 With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Gemini Extensions for Google Keep, Google Tasks Rolled Out to Google Pixel 9 Series
  4. PS5 Pro Design, Launch Timeline Leaked; New Console Might Come Without Disc Drive
  5. Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India, Key Features Tipped Ahead of Anticipated September Launch
  6. Apple, Nvidia in Talks to Join OpenAI Funding Round: Reports
  7. Bitcoin Price Dips Alongside Ether, Other Altcoins Amid Ongoing Market Volatility
  8. Elon Musk, Tesla Win Dismissal of Lawsuit Over Alleged Dogecoin Manipulation
  9. WhatsApp Developing Phone Contact Sync Toggle for Linked Devices: Report
  10. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, Sony LYT-700C Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »