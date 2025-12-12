Technology News
iOS 26 Code Reportedly Reveals When Apple's Revamped Siri Could Launch Alongside Compatible HomePod

Apple is expected to bring the new AI-powered Siri to its smart home devices, including the new HomePod.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 December 2025 11:31 IST
iOS 26 Code Reportedly Reveals When Apple's Revamped Siri Could Launch Alongside Compatible HomePod

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's revamped Siri will be able to provide contextual responses to user queries

Highlights
  • Siri will provide contextual responses to a user's queries
  • New Siri could be featured on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and HomePod models
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Apple first announced that it would bring an upgraded version of its voice assistant, Siri, to devices during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2024. However, the Cupertino-based company has yet to release the revamped Siri, which will be powered by Apple Intelligence. Recent reports suggest that the tech giant is planning to launch it between March and April next year. Now, the internal code of an iOS 26 build has leaked the release timeline of the AI-powered Siri assistant, which is in line with earlier reports.

Apple's AI-Powered Siri Release Timeline (Expected)

Macworld spotted the anticipated launch timeline of the Cupertino-based tech giant's upgraded Siri, its in-house voice assistant, in internal code from a leaked iOS 26 build, which hinted that Apple could launch the AI-powered Siri in Spring 2026. This is in line with the previously reported release timeline for the new Siri.

The company could introduce the revamped Siri, which is said to have the ability to respond based on context from older conversations, with the iOS 26.4 update, as the expected release timeline of the two coincide. If this is true, then compatible iPhone models could start receiving the update in either March, April, or May next year. However, since Apple has yet to confirm a 2026 launch for the new Siri, one should take this information with a pinch of salt.

Further, the report said that the AI-powered Siri upgrade will not be limited to iPhone, iPad, and MacBook models. It will reportedly also be integrated into Apple's smart home device ecosystem, starting with the new HomePod. Users will be able to have “natural conversations” with Apple's voice assistant, apart from providing contextual reminders, according to the report.

In November, Bloomberg's reporter Mark Gurman also suggested a similar release timeline for the upgraded Siri, claiming that Apple could release its AI-powered voice assistant between March and April. He also stated that the voice assistant will be powered by an unspecified Gemini AI model to enable natural language processing. Moreover, the new Siri is said to arrive with AI-enabled web search capabilities.

Apple Siri, Apple Intelligence, Siri, AI Siri, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iOS 26 Code Reportedly Reveals When Apple's Revamped Siri Could Launch Alongside Compatible HomePod
