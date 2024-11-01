Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Search AI Powered Web Search to Take On Google’s AI Overviews, Perplexity

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Search AI-Powered Web Search to Take On Google’s AI Overviews, Perplexity

The search capability in ChatGPT will be available across the web client, as well as mobile and desktop apps.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 November 2024 12:24 IST
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Search AI-Powered Web Search to Take On Google’s AI Overviews, Perplexity

Photo Credit: OpenAI

The ChatGPT feature also adds visual designs for categories like weather, stocks, sports, news, and maps

Highlights
  • ChatGPT Search can dig through websites to find relevant answers
  • It is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus, Team and SearchGPT waitlist users
  • Those on the free tier of ChatGPT will get the feature in coming months
Advertisement

ChatGPT Search, the artificial intelligence (AI) search engine for the OpenAI-built chatbot, was introduced on Thursday. The feature arrives after months of speculation about the AI firm's SearchGPT waitlist. The web search feature allows users to run a web search about a topic and get natural language results based on information sourced from various websites. This new capability has been integrated into the ChatGPT interface and can both be triggered manually and automatically. ChatGPT Search is currently rolling out to paid subscribers of the AI chatbot.

ChatGPT Search Introduced by OpenAI

In a blog post, OpenAI detailed the new web search capability for ChatGPT. Earlier reports have highlighted that the AI firm was building its own search engine to reduce the reliance on third-party search engines. The feature also fills an important gap compared to AI chatbots such as Gemini and Copilot, which can run web searches based on user prompts.

Notably, the GPT-4o AI model did have real-time web search capability, but there were two caveats. The responses were integrated into the conversation, so users could not distinguish whether the information came from the AI model's datasets or the Internet. Second, users did not have a direct way to trigger a web search.

chatgpt search g360 ChatGPT Search

ChatGPT Search feature

 

The new ChatGPT Search feature solves both problems. Users will now see a globe icon placed next to the ‘Attach file' icon in the text field. Tapping the globe icon will manually trigger the web search mode, and the chatbot will only use information found on the web to answer user responses. OpenAI said that the AI tool will also automatically activate the search mode wherever it is relevant to the query. With the introduction of ChatGPT Search, OpenAI is also competing with Perplexity AI as well as Google's AI Overviews.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to test out the feature, and the feature is quite fast and responsive. Despite digging through multiple websites for a query, it never took more than a couple of seconds before starting the output generation process. Further, there is an emphasis on citations as every source is mentioned twice — Once after the end of the sentence where the information was used, and once at the bottom of the response.

The latter is a detailed citation with the website and article headline both being shown, while the former is a chip-style citation where only the website name is shown but users can click on it to go to the source URL.

Currently, ChatGPT Plus and Teams users, as well as those who had signed up for the SearchGPT waitlist, will be getting the web search feature. Enterprise and Edu users will get access to the feature in the next few weeks and those on the free tier will get the feature over the coming months.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ChatGPT Search, ChatGPT, OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Confirms Early Android 16 Release Timeline, Second Minor Android Update to Follow

Related Stories

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Search AI-Powered Web Search to Take On Google’s AI Overviews, Perplexity
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  2. Google Confirms Early Android 16 Release, Second Minor Update to Follow
  3. Gopichand's Viswam is Coming to Amazon Prime for Diwali
  4. Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra Key Specifications Surface Online
  5. Asus ROG Phone 9 Key Features Leak Ahead of Launch; to Offer 185Hz Display
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Timeline Officially Confirmed
  7. Redmi Band 3 With 1.47-inch Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 9 Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of November 19 Launch
  2. PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Hot Wheels Unleashed 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Death Note Killer Within
  3. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Search AI-Powered Web Search to Take On Google’s AI Overviews, Perplexity
  4. Google Confirms Early Android 16 Release Timeline, Second Minor Android Update to Follow
  5. Redmi Band 3 With 1.47-inch Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to Debut in 2025, Could Rival Purported iPhone 17 Air: Report
  7. Honor Magic 7, Magic 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch Globally Soon
  8. Apple Intelligence Writing Tools Support for Windows Apps Arrives on Parallels Desktop
  9. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale; A Documentary on Her Life and Stardom Premiers Soon on Netflix
  10. Senna Netflix Series: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Plot of F1 Legend’s Story
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »