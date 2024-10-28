Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI’s Transcription Tool Reportedly Adding Hallucinated Content in Medical Consultation Records

OpenAI’s Transcription Tool Reportedly Adding Hallucinated Content in Medical Consultation Records

OpenAI’s Whisper transcription tool is reportedly adding racial information and imaginary medication in consultation records.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 October 2024 16:44 IST
OpenAI’s Transcription Tool Reportedly Adding Hallucinated Content in Medical Consultation Records

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

OpenAI claims Whisper comes with “human-level robustness and accuracy”

Highlights
  • OpenAI’s Whisper-based tools are reportedly being used in US hospitals
  • OpenAI released the transcription tool in 2022
  • Every 8 out of 10 Whisper transcriptions reportedly contain hallucination
Advertisement

OpenAI released an artificial intelligence (AI) tool dubbed Whisper in 2022, which can transcribe speech to text. However, a report claimed that the AI tool is prone to hallucinations and is adding imaginary text in transcriptions. This is concerning as the tool is said to be used in several high-risk industries such as medicine and accessibility. A particular concern reportedly comes from the use of the tool in doctor-patient consultations, where hallucination can add potentially harmful information and put the patient's life at risk.

OpenAI Whisper Reportedly Prone to Hallucinations

The Associated Press reported that OpenAI's automatic speech recognition (ASR) system Whisper has a high potential of generating hallucinated text. Citing interviews with multiple software engineers, developers, and academic researchers, the publication claimed that the imaginary text includes racial descriptions, violence, and medical treatments and medications.

Hallucination, in the AI parlance, is a major issue which causes AI systems to generate responses which are incorrect or misleading. In the case of Whisper, the AI is said to be inventing text which was never spoken by anyone.

In an example verified by the publication, the speaker's sentence, “He, the boy, was going to, I'm not sure exactly, take the umbrella.” was changed to “He took a big piece of a cross, a teeny, small piece ... I'm sure he didn't have a terror knife so he killed a number of people.” In another instance, Whisper reportedly added racial information without any mention of it.

While hallucination is not a new problem in the AI space, this particular tool's issue is more impactful as the open-source technology is being used by several tools that are being used in high-risk industries. Paris-based Nabla, for instance, has created a Whisper-based tool which is reportedly being used by more than 30,000 clinicians and 40 health systems.

Nabla's tool has been used to transcribe more than seven million medical visits. To maintain data security, the company also deletes the original recording from its servers. This means if any hallucinated text was generated in these seven million transcriptions, it is impossible to verify and correct them.

Another area where the technology is being used is in creating accessibility tools for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, where again, verifying the accuracy of the tool is significantly difficult. Most of the hallucination is said to be generated from background noises, abrupt pauses, and other environmental sounds.

The extent of the issue is also concerning. Citing a researcher, the publication claimed that eight out of every 10 audio transcriptions were found to contain hallucinated text. A developer told the publication that hallucination occurred in “every one of the 26,000 transcripts he created with Whisper.”

Notably, at the launch of Whisper, OpenAI said that Whisper offers human-level robustness to accents, background noise, and technical language. A company spokesperson told the publication that the AI firm continuously studies ways to reduce hallucinations and has promised to incorporate the feedback in future model updates.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, OpenAI Whisper, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Meets Meta's Chief AI Scientist to Discuss Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Game Pass Could Add Up to 4 Million New Subscribers to Service, Analysts Say

Related Stories

OpenAI’s Transcription Tool Reportedly Adding Hallucinated Content in Medical Consultation Records
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With A18 Chip, In-House Apple Modem and More
  2. iQOO 13 Teased to Have 7.99mm Slim Body; Confirmed to See Price Hike
  3. Sathyam Sundaram Now Streaming on Netflix
  4. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in India via Amazon; to Feature a Halo Light
  5. Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro to Launch on October 29
  6. iQOO Neo 10 Series May See an Early Launch This Year
  7. Itel S25 Ultra Hands-On Images, Price, Key Features Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in India via Amazon; to Feature a Halo Light
  2. Moto G05, Moto G15 Price, Launch Timeline Surface Online
  3. Oppo Announces Cross-Country Warranty Service Between GCC Countries and India
  4. Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces Image Understanding Feature to Grok AI
  5. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 11 to Offer Improved Camera and Video Features via Upcoming Tensor Chips: Report
  6. Android 16 to Reportedly Show Rich Ongoing Notifications Similar to iPhone
  7. HMD Sage Tipped to Be Company's Next Phone; Design, Key Features Leaked
  8. JioSaavn Introduces 3-Month Free ‘Pro Individual’ Subscription Ahead of Festive Season
  9. Honor Magic 7 Pro Leaked Hands-on Images Show Quad Rear Cameras, Pill-Shaped Display Cutout
  10. Samsung Galaxy A56 Camera Details Surface Online; Said to Get 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »