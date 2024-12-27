Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • ChatGPT Search Feature Reportedly Vulnerable to Prompt Injection and Hidden Text Manipulation

ChatGPT Search Feature Reportedly Vulnerable to Prompt Injection and Hidden Text Manipulation

ChatGPT Search’s responses can reportedly be influenced by website owners by using hidden texts.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2024 17:17 IST
ChatGPT Search Feature Reportedly Vulnerable to Prompt Injection and Hidden Text Manipulation

Photo Credit: OpenAI

ChatGPT Search was known as SearchGPT during the testing phase

Highlights
  • Prompt injection is an input that can alter an AI model’s behaviour
  • OpenAI Search reportedly ignored negative reviews on a product page
  • The AI firm rolled out the feature to all users globally last week
Advertisement

ChatGPT Search, a feature that lets the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot look for information on the web, is reportedly vulnerable to manipulation by website developers and owners. As per the report, OpenAI's search engine's behaviour can be altered using hidden text on the website. This text is said to be used to feed incorrect and deceptive information to the AI, and more concerningly, to feed prompt injections to the AI model. Notably, OpenAI released its Search feature to all users last week.

ChatGPT Search Vulnerable to Manipulation

The Guardian reported on Tuesday that OpenAI's native search engine-powered feature is prone to manipulation techniques. The publication tested the tool by creating a fake product page, complete with specifications and reviews. In the first instance, the page was left as it was, and ChatGPT was able to deliver a “positive but balanced assessment.” However, things took a darker turn once the publication added hidden text to the webpage.

Notably, hidden text in websites refers to content that is added to a webpage's code but is not visible to users when they see the front end of the page via a browser. Such text is commonly hidden using HTML or CSS techniques. Such text can be found by inspecting the webpage's source code or by using web scraping tools. The latter is typically used by search engines.

After adding hidden text that included a large number of fake positive reviews of the product, ChatGPT's responses also became more positive and it started ignoring its obvious flaws. The publication also used prompt injections, which are inputs for AI systems to alter their behaviour in a way that was not intended by the developers. Such prompt injections as hidden text could reportedly be used to command the OpenAI chatbot to further deceive the user.

Additionally, the report claimed that prompt injections in hidden text could also be used to return malicious code from the websites. If this goes unchecked, many websites can use similar techniques to either get favourable responses about their products and services or try to deceive users in various ways, the publication claimed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT Search, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Sorgavaasal Starring RJ Balaji is Now Streaming on Netflix: Cast, Plot, and More

Related Stories

ChatGPT Search Feature Reportedly Vulnerable to Prompt Injection and Hidden Text Manipulation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Mid-Range Smartphones of 2024
  2. Vivo's Product Launch Timeline for Next Year Tipped
  3. Nothing Brings AI-Powered Circle to Search to Its Smartphones With Update
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Use New ALoP Technology for Camera
  5. Apple's Foldable iPhone May Launch in September 2026
  6. Lava Yuva 2 5G With LED Notification Light Launched in India: See Price
  7. New OnePlus Pad With 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Features
  8. Redmi Book 16 2025 to Launch Soon With Intel Core Processor, HyperOS 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reportedly Working On a Content Filter Feature for Gemini
  2. ChatGPT Search Feature Reportedly Vulnerable to Prompt Injection and Hidden Text Manipulation
  3. Airtel Plans to Refarm 4G Spectrum to Boost 5G Coverage in Rural B & C Circles: Report
  4. Redmi 14C 5G India Launch Date Set For January 6; Design, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  5. MeerKAT Detects Gravitational Wave Background, Uncovering Cosmic Activity
  6. DeepSeek-V3 Open-Source AI Model With Mixture-of-Experts Architecture Released
  7. Sorgavaasal Starring RJ Balaji is Now Streaming on Netflix: Cast, Plot, and More
  8. Lava Yuva 2 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, LED Notification Strip Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple's Foldable iPhone Tipped to Launch in September 2026 With Cutting-Edge Technology
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Sees Price Dip, Joins Most Cryptocurrencies in a Market-Wide Correction
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »