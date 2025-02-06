Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Expands ChatGPT Search Feature to Users Without an OpenAI Account

OpenAI Expands ChatGPT Search Feature to Users Without an OpenAI Account

The feature can be accessed on the website as well as desktop and mobile apps.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2025 14:54 IST
OpenAI Expands ChatGPT Search Feature to Users Without an OpenAI Account

Photo Credit: Reuters

ChatGPT Search is powered by OpenAI’s native search engine

Highlights
  • OpenAI rolled out ChatGPT Search to all registered users last year
  • With this, users can find responses from information on the web
  • ChatGPT Search can dig through websites to find relevant answers
Advertisement

OpenAI is expanding the ChatGPT Search feature to everyone without the need to sign up for the platform. The company announced the rollout of the feature on Wednesday and highlighted that anyone across the world can access the AI platform and start using the AI firm's native search engine-powered feature to ask queries. Notably, the company first released the feature in November 2024 to paid subscribers. Later in December 2024, it was rolled out to the users on the free tier as well.

ChatGPT Search Rolling Out to Everyone

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced the expansion of the search feature. With this, anyone visiting the ChatGPT website can ask the chatbot real-time queries that require sourcing the information from the web.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to see the feature on the Android app as well. However, it appears to not have been rolled out to the iOS app at the time of writing this. It might be rolled out in the coming days.

chatgpt search sign up ChatGPT Search

For those without an OpenAI account, the feature will be powered by the GPT-4o AI model. On the ChatGPT interface, users will see a globe icon placed next to the ‘Attach file' icon in the text field. Tapping the globe icon will manually trigger the web search mode, and the chatbot will only use information found on the web to answer user responses.

The feature also displays the source of the information in two ways. After every sentence, wherever the information was used, a clickable icon highlights the particular source. The list of sources, also clickable, is also mentioned at the bottom of the response. OpenAI has not announced any rate limits for the ChatGPT Search feature for unregistered users. Those on the free tier do not have a rate limit for the feature.

Separately, a recent report claimed that the feature is vulnerable to prompt injection techniques. It was found that if a website uses hidden text to send misinformation, the AI tool picks them up and starts generating biased output. It is unclear when OpenAI has fixed the issue.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ChatGPT Search, OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme P3 Pro India Launch Set for February 18, to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
SparkCat Crypto Stealer Malware Infected Multiple Apps on Play Store, App Store

Related Stories

OpenAI Expands ChatGPT Search Feature to Users Without an OpenAI Account
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Leaked Images Suggest SoC, RAM Details Ahead of India Launch
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, and More
  3. OnePlus 13 Mini May Feature a Redesigned Rear Camera Setup
  4. Vivo X200 Ultra Leak Hints at Display, Rear Camera Specifications
  5. Realme P3 Pro Launch Date Announced, to Pack a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  6. Dor Play App With 20+ OTT Subscriptions, 300+ Live TV Channels Debuts in India
  7. Dark Telugu Mystery Thriller Now Streaming on Prime Video
  8. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out February 2025 Security Patch for Android With 47 Fixes
  2. China Reportedly Considers Probe Into Apple's Policies, App Store Fees
  3. Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-29 Conducts First Lunar Gravity Simulation
  4. US FDIC to Reevaluate 'Supervisory Approach' to Crypto-Related Activities
  5. Google Reportedly Internally Testing an AI Mode Feature for Search
  6. Dor Play App With Support for 20+ OTT Subscriptions, 300+ Live TV Channels Launched in India
  7. Oppo Find N5, Watch X2 Pre-Reservations Begin; Leak Shows How Thin the Foldable Is in Unfolded State
  8. Increasing Space Debris Risks Aircraft Collisions, Experts Warn
  9. Google Pixel’s Random Stuttering Woes May End Soon as Developer Finds Custom Kernel Fix
  10. BlackRock Said to be Preparing to Launch Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product in Europe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »