Technology News
English Edition

Google Confirms Early Android 16 Release Timeline, Second Minor Android Update to Follow

Google will roll out a major Android 16 update, followed by a minor release that will not include new behaviour changes for apps.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 1 November 2024 11:51 IST
Google Confirms Early Android 16 Release Timeline, Second Minor Android Update to Follow

Photo Credit: Google

Android 16 is expected to arrive in the form of a major SDK release followed by a minor update

Highlights
  • Android 16 is expected to arrive between April and June 2025
  • A second Android 16 SDK release will take place in Q4 2025
  • Google says the new timeline will enable a faster Android 16 rollout
Advertisement

Android 16 will be released in the first half of 2025, according to details shared by Google. Unlike the latest version of the company's operating system that was rolled out to Pixel phones in October, Google will launch its next major Android version earlier next year, followed by a minor release by the end of the year. As a result, the company will have more frequent Android software development kit (SDK) releases, as part of ongoing efforts to brings new features to users, while improving app stability.

Google Effectively Confirms Android 16 Release Timeline

In a post on the Android Developers Blog, the company says that it will have a major release in Q2 2025 (instead of the typical Q3 launch window), followed by a minor release in the fourth quarter. Google says the decision was made to "better align with the schedule of device launches" that would enable Android 16 to be rolled out to eligible devices at a faster rate.

android 16 release timeline google Android 16

Android 16 will be released in Q2 2025
Photo Credit: Google Developers Blog

 

The major SDK release in Q2 2025 will include behaviour changes (that affect how apps function on Android) as well as APIs and features, according to Google. This is when Android 16 is expected to be released as the company only introduces a major SDK release with a new version of Android.

After Android 16 is rolled out, Google will roll out incremental updates in Q3 2025, followed by a second, minor Android 16 SDK release in Q4 2025. Google says that this release will include new APIs and features, but it will not introduce new behaviour changes that have an impact on apps.

Developers and enthusiasts might be able to test out Android 16 soon, as the company has teased the arrival of the first developer preview. This is not surprising, as there are about five months before the company is expected to launch Android 16.

Earlier this year, Google unveiled the Pixel 9 series that arrived with the one-year-old Android 14 out-of-the-box. The company's smartphones received the update to Android 15 two months later, on October 15. The earlier Android 16 release timeline should ensure that the Pixel 10 series will be running the latest version of Google's operating system in 2025.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Impressive AI features
  • Quality rear cameras
  • Long-term software commitment
  • Video Boost works brilliantly
  • Bad
  • Portrait mode needs work
  • Average battery life
  • 45W charger not available in India
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5060mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium IPX8-rated design
  • Bloatware-free software
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Tons of AI features to fiddle with
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • UI stutters randomly
  • Average cameras
  • Only 256GB storage variant
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4650mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android 16, Android 15, Google, Android SDK, Android
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Redmi Band 3 With 1.47-inch Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Confirms Early Android 16 Release Timeline, Second Minor Android Update to Follow
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gopichand's Viswam is Coming to Amazon Prime for Diwali
  2. OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Timeline Officially Confirmed
  4. Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra Key Specifications Surface Online
  5. Honor Magic 7, Magic 7 Pro Global Launch Confirmed
  6. Google Confirms Early Android 16 Release, Second Minor Update to Follow
  7. ChatGPT Getting a New Web Search to Take on Google Search, Perplexity
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 9 Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of November 19 Launch
  2. PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Hot Wheels Unleashed 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Death Note Killer Within
  3. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Search AI-Powered Web Search to Take On Google’s AI Overviews, Perplexity
  4. Google Confirms Early Android 16 Release Timeline, Second Minor Android Update to Follow
  5. Redmi Band 3 With 1.47-inch Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to Debut in 2025, Could Rival Purported iPhone 17 Air: Report
  7. Honor Magic 7, Magic 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch Globally Soon
  8. Apple Intelligence Writing Tools Support for Windows Apps Arrives on Parallels Desktop
  9. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale; A Documentary on Her Life and Stardom Premiers Soon on Netflix
  10. Senna Netflix Series: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Plot of F1 Legend’s Story
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »