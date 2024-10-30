Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Rolling Out Chat History Search Feature on ChatGPT Web

OpenAI Rolling Out Chat History Search Feature on ChatGPT Web

With the chat history search feature, ChatGPT users can quickly find an older conversation with the AI chatbot.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2024 18:46 IST
OpenAI Rolling Out Chat History Search Feature on ChatGPT Web

Photo Credit: Reuters

The ChatGPT feature is currently being rolled out to the Plus and Team subscribers

Highlights
  • Earlier, ChatGPT users had to scroll through past chats to find info
  • A dedicated search icon is being added to the ChatGPT side panel
  • The feature is currently not available on the mobile and desktop apps
Advertisement

OpenAI announced a new feature for its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT on Tuesday. The new capability will allow users to search through their chat history to quickly find relevant information from past conversations. This is a significant improvement from the current workaround which requires users to scroll through the entire history to find the desired conversation. Currently, the feature is only available on ChatGPT's web portal and is being rolled out to the paid subscribers of the platform.

ChatGPT Gets a Chat History Search Feature

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced the new feature. The ability to search through past chats has been a highly requested feature by users, as currently, it gets increasingly time-consuming to find relevant information.

With the chat history search feature, users can now find a new magnifying glass icon on the side panel of ChatGPT web, which is placed on the left side of the window. Users can tap on this icon to open a text field where they can type keywords specific to find a past conversation. The text field also shows the recent chats to let users quickly pick one of them without needing to type anything.

The feature is currently being rolled out to ChatGPT Plus and Team users. OpenAI also highlighted that the Enterprise and Edu subscribers will get access to the chat history search feature within a week. However, those on the free tier of the platform will have to wait till the next month before they see this feature.

Notably, those using the Android and iOS apps of ChatGPT or are on the Windows or Mac desktop apps will not get this feature for the time being. OpenAI did not reveal if the feature will also be extended to these platforms in the near future.

OpenAI has been quietly adding new features to ChatGPT to keep it ahead of rivals. Another recent feature added to the web version of the platform is web search capability. This is different from the native capability of the GPT-4o model, which can scour the Internet.

With the search the web feature — available as a globe icon within the text field — the AI only uses websites to find the relevant information and displays it along with sources for each new piece of information. In functionality, this is somewhat similar to what Perplexity AI offers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ChatGPT, OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series With 240Hz Refresh, Up to 100-Inch Panel Launched: Price, Specifications
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition With Glow-in-the-Dark Rear Panel Launched in India

Related Stories

OpenAI Rolling Out Chat History Search Feature on ChatGPT Web
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched
  2. Vivo V40 Pro Review
  3. Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro With 3.2K Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is Better?
  5. Xiaomi Unveils HyperOS 2 With AI Capabilities and These Features
  6. Apple Announces Mac Mini M4 With Apple Intelligence and These Features
  7. OnePlus 13 Full Specifications Appear on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  8. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition Debuts With Glow-in-the-Dark Design
  9. Apple is Reportedly Using an Indian Factory for Early iPhone 17 Production
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Available for Purchase at Discounted Rates Now
  2. At Binance Blockchain Week, Stablecoins, Asset Tokenisation and AI Emerge as Key Talking Points
  3. YouTube Reportedly Testing New Homepage With No View Count, Upload Date; Company Responds
  4. Google Generating ‘More Than a Quarter of All New Code by AI’, Says CEO Sundar Pichai
  5. OpenAI Rolling Out Chat History Search Feature on ChatGPT Web
  6. Huawei Foldable Smartphone With Attached Case, Rectangular Design Spotted in Patent Document
  7. OpenAI Builds First Chip With Broadcom and TSMC, Scales Back Foundry Ambition
  8. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series With 240Hz Refresh, Up to 100-Inch Panel Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. ‘Simple’ Snapchat App to Launch in Q1 2025, Says CEO; Announces Expansion of Spectacles to More Countries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »