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Codex Micro Launched as a Dedicated Controller for OpenAI Codex Power Users: Price, Features

OpenAI co-designed the Codex Micro with keyboard designer Work Louder.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 July 2026 13:50 IST
Codex Micro Launched as a Dedicated Controller for OpenAI Codex Power Users: Price, Features

Photo Credit: OpenAI

Codex Micro's joystick can be used for flicking between Codex workflows

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Highlights
  • Codex Micro supports both Bluetooth and USB Type-C connectivity
  • It works like a physical control centre for developers
  • The included keyset consists of 32 custom icon keycaps
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OpenAI has launched the Codex Micro in global markets. The new keyboard, developed in association with keyboard maker Work Louder, is designed to work with the company's AI coding assistant Codex. It can be used to switch between agents and start new chats instantly. The Codex Micro includes a joystick for navigation and a rotary dial for adjusting the agent's reasoning level. It offers Codex integration and lets users remap commands, adjust layouts, and more, without requiring additional software downloads. The latest hardware device by OpenAI is designed for developers working with agentic workflows. 

Codex Micro Price, Availability

The Codex Micro is priced at $230 (roughly Rs. 22,000). It is currently available for purchase through the OpenAI and Work Louder websites.

Codex Micro Specifications, Features

The Codex Micro supports both Bluetooth and USB Type-C connectivity and is compatible with Mac and Windows systems. It has RGB lighting, and each Agent Key lights up with a live RGB status from Codex. The keypad is integrated with ChatGPT Codex and Work Louder Input. OpenAI claims that the "Codex Micro is the only AI controller that is directly integrated into Codex".

The Codex Micro has a CNC-machined polycarbonate (PC) and aluminium chassis with a sandblasted anodised aluminium bottom. The keyboard boasts 13 mechanical switches, a touch sensor, a rotary encoder, and a planar joystick.

OpenAI co-designed the Codex Micro with keyboard designer Work Louder. This programmable keypad functions like a physical control centre for developers using OpenAI's Codex AI coding assistant. The included keyset consists of 32 custom icon keycaps and 11 solid-colour keycaps. It offers six programmable layers, allowing users to group and organise workflows into dedicated layouts.

Codex Micro'S joystick can be used to flick between Codex workflows, including reviewing a PR, debugging an error, or refactoring code. The Codex Micro features Command keys to accept changes, reject outputs, push-to-talk, start new chats, and trigger custom actions instantly. The dial can be used to adjust the reasoning level.

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Further reading: Codex Micro, Codex Micro Price, Codex Micro Specifications, OpenAI, Codex Micro Keyboard, Worklouder
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Codex Micro Launched as a Dedicated Controller for OpenAI Codex Power Users: Price, Features
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