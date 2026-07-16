Realme C100x was launched in India on Thursday. The new Realme C-series smartphone comes in two colour options and has an 8,000mAh battery that is advertised to offer more than 17 hours of navigation time on a single charge. The Realme C100x features a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a Unisoc chipset. The new phone has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and offers an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Realme C100x Price in India

The Realme C100x is priced at Rs. 14,499 in India for the single 6GB + 64GB RAM and storage variant. It is offered in Deepblue Tides and Golden Coast colour options.

Realme C100x Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme C100x runs on Realme UI based on Android 16 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,570 pixels) LCD panel. The display comes equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, 254ppi pixel density and up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also said to deliver 900 nits of brightness (HBM) and Panda-MN228 glass protection.

The Realme C100x runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with an Arm Mali-G57 GPU. The phone packs 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC5.1 storage.

Photo Credit: Realme

On the rear, the Realme C100x has an AI-backed 50-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture, 5P lens and 75-degree field of view. For selfies and video chats, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It meets the MIL-STD-810H standard for durability and has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options available in the Realme C100x include Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, Wi-Fi 5, USB Type-C port, and 3.5 mm jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and electronic compass. It has a side mouted fingerpirnt sensor for authentication. The phone supports the face unlock feature.

The Realme C100x features an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The battery is advertised to offer up to 17 hours of navigation on a single charge. It measures 166x78.20x8.80mm and weighs 219g.