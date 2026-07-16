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  • Realme C100x Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, 6.8 Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Realme C100x Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, 6.8-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Realme C100x runs on a Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with an Arm Mali-G57 GPU.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 July 2026 12:26 IST
Realme C100x Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, 6.8-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C100x is released in Deepblue Tides and Golden Coast colour options

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Highlights
  • Realme C100x runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset
  • Realme C100x has an AI-backed 50-megapixel rear camera unit
  • It has IP64-rating for dust and water resistance
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Realme C100x was launched in India on Thursday. The new Realme C-series smartphone comes in two colour options and has an 8,000mAh battery that is advertised to offer more than 17 hours of navigation time on a single charge. The Realme C100x features a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a Unisoc chipset. The new phone has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and offers an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Realme C100x Price in India

The Realme C100x is priced at Rs. 14,499 in India for the single 6GB + 64GB RAM and storage variant. It is offered in Deepblue Tides and Golden Coast colour options.

Realme C100x Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme C100x runs on Realme UI based on Android 16 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,570 pixels) LCD panel. The display comes equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, 254ppi pixel density and up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also said to deliver 900 nits of brightness (HBM) and Panda-MN228 glass protection.

The Realme C100x runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with an Arm Mali-G57 GPU. The phone packs 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC5.1 storage.

realme c100x golden coast Realme C100x

Photo Credit: Realme

 

On the rear, the Realme C100x has an AI-backed 50-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture, 5P lens and 75-degree field of view. For selfies and video chats, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It meets the MIL-STD-810H standard for durability and has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options available in the Realme C100x include Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, Wi-Fi 5, USB Type-C port, and 3.5 mm jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and electronic compass. It has a side mouted fingerpirnt sensor for authentication. The phone supports the face unlock feature. 

The Realme C100x features an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The battery is advertised to offer up to 17 hours of navigation on a single charge. It measures 166x78.20x8.80mm and weighs 219g.

Realme C100x

Realme C100x

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
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Further reading: Realme C100x, Realme C100x Price in India, Realme C100x Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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