OnePlus' future has been one of uncertainty for some time now. While previous rumours suggested the company could be winding up operations, it eventually merged with Realme under Oppo's umbrella. However, a new report suggests that the company could cease operations in the US and Europe as early as this week, with India said to follow at a later stage in 2027. The move is reportedly part of a broader global restructuring planned by parent firm Oppo.

Update: OnePlus India has refuted the rumours about the company allegedly winding down operations in India and select global markets. In a statement to Gadgets 360, the company said, "OnePlus India continues to operate its business as usual, with all local operations on track. We urge the media to exercise restraint before amplifying unverified speculation".

Rumours of OnePlus' India Exit

According to a Bloomberg report, OnePlus will reportedly shut down operations in the US and Europe first before eventually expanding the shutdown to other global markets. Citing a person familiar with the matter, the publication reported that the move forms part of a larger restructuring exercise at Oppo.

OnePlus' India exit is anticipated to take place sometime in 2027.

Oppo has reportedly decided to restructure its smartphone business amid slowing momentum across several international markets, including the US, Europe, and India. Contributing to the brand's decision are rising component costs, particularly DRAM and memory prices, alongside geopolitical challenges in the US and an ongoing legal dispute involving Apple.

The report further claims that Realme, another smartphone brand under Oppo's umbrella, may also exit the Chinese market as part of the same restructuring effort. Oppo will reportedly continue to focus on China while also maintaining and strengthening its presence in Central Europe. Realme devices, meanwhile, could be prioritised in Nordic countries that have seen high demand, including Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland.

Notably, this is the first report to suggest that India could eventually be included in the restructuring. Earlier reports had only indicated that OnePlus could withdraw from the US and European markets, while its long-term future in India remained unclear.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus for a comment. We will update this story if and when we receive a response.

The latest report follows recent organisational changes at OnePlus India. Earlier this year, Robin Liu stepped down as CEO of OnePlus India as the company streamlined its local leadership.