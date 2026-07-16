Following the launch of the Redmi 17C 4G in China earlier this year, the company appears to be gearing up to expand its Redmi number series. According to a report, the Redmi 17 4G is in the works as the successor to the Redmi 15. Ahead of its anticipated debut, alleged renders of the purported handset have surfaced online, which reveal its design and colour options. The leak also sheds light on the handset's expected specifications.

Redmi 17 4G Price (Expected)

According to a report by YTECHB, the price of the Redmi 17 4G could start at EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant is reported to be priced at EUR 280 (roughly Rs. 31,000).

Leaked renders of the purported Redmi 17 4G

Photo Credit: YTECHB

The leaked renders reveal that the purported handset could be offered in Deep Blue, Black, Oak Green, and Lotus Purple colourways.

Redmi 17 4G Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi 17 4G is reported to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The purported handset could run on HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16. It is said to feature a 6.9-inch flat display with a 720× 1,600-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the purported handset is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside an auxiliary camera. On the front, it could house an 8-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calls. The leaked renders also reveal a redesigned camera island with RGB lighting surrounding the camera module. The handset is said to measure 170.12×78.42×8.8mm and weigh 232g.

As per the report, the Redmi 17 4G could pack a 7,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The phone is also expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and NFC support.

Xiaomi, notably, has yet to officially announce the Redmi 17 4G or confirm its launch timeline