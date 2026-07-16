Technology News
English Edition

Redmi 17 4G Price, Specifications and Renders Reportedly Surface Ahead of Launch

The Redmi 17 4G could be offered in Deep Blue, Black, Oak Green, and Lotus Purple colourways.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 July 2026 13:51 IST
Redmi 17 4G Price, Specifications and Renders Reportedly Surface Ahead of Launch

Redmi 15 5G runs on a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Redmi 17 4G is expected to succeed the Redmi 15 in China
  • The purported handset could be priced at EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 28,000)
  • It is reported to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC
Advertisement

Following the launch of the Redmi 17C 4G in China earlier this year, the company appears to be gearing up to expand its Redmi number series. According to a report, the Redmi 17 4G is in the works as the successor to the Redmi 15. Ahead of its anticipated debut, alleged renders of the purported handset have surfaced online, which reveal its design and colour options. The leak also sheds light on the handset's expected specifications.

Redmi 17 4G Price (Expected)

According to a report by YTECHB, the price of the Redmi 17 4G could start at EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant is reported to be priced at EUR 280 (roughly Rs. 31,000).

redmi 17 ytechb Redmi

Leaked renders of the purported Redmi 17 4G
Photo Credit: YTECHB

 

The leaked renders reveal that the purported handset could be offered in Deep Blue, Black, Oak Green, and Lotus Purple colourways.

Redmi 17 4G Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi 17 4G is reported to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The purported handset could run on HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16. It is said to feature a 6.9-inch flat display with a 720× 1,600-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the purported handset is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside an auxiliary camera. On the front, it could house an 8-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calls. The leaked renders also reveal a redesigned camera island with RGB lighting surrounding the camera module. The handset is said to measure 170.12×78.42×8.8mm and weigh 232g.

As per the report, the Redmi 17 4G could pack a 7,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The phone is also expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and NFC support.

Xiaomi, notably, has yet to officially announce the Redmi 17 4G or confirm its launch timeline

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 17 4G, Redmi 17 4G Specifications, Redmi 17 4G Price
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Codex Micro Launched as a Dedicated Controller for OpenAI Codex Power Users: Price, Features

Related Stories

Redmi 17 4G Price, Specifications and Renders Reportedly Surface Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OpenAI Codex Micro Launched as a Keyboard Built for AI Coding Workflows
  2. OnePlus Phones Will Soon Run on ColorOS 17 Instead of OxygenOS
  3. Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition First Impressions
  4. OnePlus Could Exit India by 2027 as Part of Oppo's Restructuring Plans
  5. Redmi 17 4G Revealed in Leaked Renders Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo T5 Lite 5G With a 6,500mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  7. Here's the Full List of Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Specifications
  8. CMF Clip Pro Reportedly Spotted on IMDA, Could Debut as Clip-Style Earbuds
#Latest Stories
  1. Nubia NaviX Ultra Design, Colour Options Unveiled Ahead of July 17 Launch
  2. Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite Chipset Details Teased Officially; Key Specifications Tipped Online
  3. Bitcoin Holds Above $64,500 as Institutional Demand Remains Mixed
  4. Samsung and Spider-Man Come Together to Tease the ‘New Shape’ of the Next Galaxy Z Fold
  5. OnePlus Announces Transition from OxygenOS to ColorOS With Android 17; to Cease Europe, US Operations
  6. CMF Clip Pro Reportedly Spotted on IMDA, Could Debut as Clip-Style Earbuds
  7. Redmi 17 4G Price, Specifications and Renders Reportedly Surface Ahead of Launch
  8. Codex Micro Launched as a Dedicated Controller for OpenAI Codex Power Users: Price, Features
  9. PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for July Announced: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Rise of the Ronin and More
  10. Vivo T5 Lite 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »